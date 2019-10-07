20 products that are 20% off or more

We want to help you save as much money as possible on quality products, so we searched top products that are discounted by 20% or more.

We looked at top retailers from Amazon to Nordstrom -- and found items we love for parents, electronics-lovers, and more.

This curated list is sure to have something for everyone and at these discounts, should be helpful in getting you started for holiday shopping.

All prices were current at time of publication, and after our deal of the day, they're ordered by price (from low-to-high):

Deal of the day

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-quart Stand Mixer

A KitchenAid stand mixer is a highly sought after product for anyone who loves to create in the kitchen. Right now, is significantly marked down -- earning it our deal of the day distinction. You can choose from several colors that are available for the $299.99 sale price, which is a discount of 30%.

Best of the rest

1. Lexon Mino Bluetooth Speaker

We love the compact design of the Lexon Mino Bluetooth Speaker that stands out for its aluminum construction and bright colors. The affordable price of $18 (a 40% discount) makes it perfect for travel or for a child's room.

2. Matrix Total Results Shampoo and Conditioner BOGO Sale

It doesn't matter if your hair is dry, color treated, mature, or has some other specific need, because you'll find a shampoo and conditioner in Matrix's Total Results line to achieve results you'll love. You can also save on these salon-quality products during Ulta's two for $20 sale on Total Results shampoos and conditioners.

3. Frisco Quilted Fleece Pet Bed

As a pet owner, you can sleep better at night when you know your best friend has a soft, comfortable bed like Frisco's 48-inch model that's available for just $22.76 (savings of 27%). The supportive foam construction and fleece cover make it practical as a standalone bed or crate cushion.

4. Fisher-Price Infant-to-Toddler Rocker

The brightly colored Infant-to-Toddler Rocker by Fisher-Price can accommodate children weighing as much as 40 pounds. It has removable toy bar to keep little ones entertained while they relax. It's now on sale from $39.99 to $26.09, a markdown of 35%.

5. K & H Pet Products Kitty Sill

The K & H Pet Products Kitty Sill is both durable and easy to put together, so it's a practical accessory to give your cat her own spot to perch and watch and observe the world around her. The Kitty Sill is also easy to afford, because the $26.99 price is marked down 46% off retail.

6. Miroco Electric Milk Frother

It's the foamy milk that makes drinks like cappuccinos, lattes, hot chocolate, and other beverages rich and delicious, but you need a special machine if you want to froth milk to perfection. That's where the Miroco Electric Milk Frother comes in, thanks to its 120-volt power and multiple settings that heat, steam, and froth milk. It's currently on sale for $39.99, a discount of 20%.

7. Skryne Valley Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley

We found an excellent price on a quality red wine from Napa Valley that offers fruity intensity combined with a nice balance of cherry, oak, spice, and currant notes. Skryne Valley Cabernet Sauvignon is popular even at the usual price of $110, so get in on the 50% savings while its on sale for only $55 per bottle.

8. LEGO Friends House

It's not too early to be thinking about great toys for kids for the upcoming holiday season, like the LEGO Friends House that's marked down from $69.99 to $55.99 (a 20% discount). The adorable dollhouse-themed set comes with 722 pieces, including three LEGO dolls and their pets, for hours of imaginative fun.

9. Cuisinart 5-in-1 Griddler

The Cuisinart 5-in1 Griddler is currently 22% off, bringing the price down to $58.15. That's an excellent deal, considering this handy small appliance can be used in multiple ways to grill, griddle, and press sandwiches, breakfast foods, main courses, vegetables, and numerous other culinary concoctions.

10. Echo Show 5

Now is a great time to give the Echo Show 5 a try, because this intuitive device is available for $64.99, which is a markdown of 28%. Just like other Echo devices, you can use your voice and Alexa will give you the news, music, weather, and more. But the Show also has a vivid 5.5-inch display, adding to the experience.

11. All-Clad Hard Anodized 3.5-quart Saucepan

The 3.5-quart Hard Anodized Saucepan by All-Clad is constructed to distribute heat evenly and produce excellent results. It comes complete with a glass lid, and is available on Nordstrom at a 30%-off savings that brings the price down to $79.99.

12. Coach Signature Messenger Crossbody Bag

Take the fashionable, easy-to-carry crossbody style of this bag and combine it with the beloved Coach logo, and you have anthat will never go out of style. This trim Coach crossbody design has a removable strap and just enough space for your essentials. Grab yours now while they last at the price of $84 that's 40%.

13. Emerson Sensi Smart Thermostat

Not only is the Emerson Sensi Smart Thermostat affordable, but it's also versatile thanks to its compatibility with popular smart platforms including Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant. We love how easy it is to install and pair with your device. The list price of $129.99 is now 28% off for a sale price of only $93.19.

14. August Smart Lock

Fumbling with your keys is a hassle, and trying to find them is even more frustrating. Fortunately the August Smart Lock can put an end to these frustrations. That's because once you pair it to a hub and your smart device, you don't need your keys to lock and unlock your door. Now's a great time to try this impressive security technology, because the $99.99 price is 33% off retail price.

15. Philips Hue White Ambiance Smart Bulb Starter Kit

Adding smart lighting to your home doesn't have to be complicated or expensive, because the Philips Hue White Ambiance Smart Bulb Starter Kit has the components you need to get started for a 29% savings that makes your price $107. This Alexa-compatible kit includes four bulbs and the Hue bridge hub that syncs easily to your smart device for hands-free control.

16. Graco Breeze Stroller

We love how easy the lightweight Graco Breeze Stroller is to fold for transport, which is essential for parents on the go. It's also compatible with the brand's Click Connect infant car seats, which makes it simple to transport baby and seat together. Right now, it costs $107.99, a 28% savings.

17. Samsung Galaxy Active Watch

If you didn't think that a smartwatch can be both stylish and functional, check out the Galaxy Active by Samsung. It sports a sleek design with a round face yet offers popular smart capabilities including tracking fitness activities and monitoring sleep patterns. Calculate the 36% discount and you'll save more than $100 and pay only $178.

18. Definitive Technology Outdoor Speaker

Not just any speaker will do when it comes to setting your outdoor living space to music, but the sealed construction the Definitive Technology Outdoor Speaker protects the audio components from the elements. It also has a built-in woofer and tweeter for excellent sound quality. The $199 price reflects a 20% savings.

19. Macy's Pave Diamond Band

Diamond jewelry is a timeless gift for someone special, or even for yourself. That's why we couldn't resist adding Macy's Pave Diamond Band to our list. It's marked down 45% from $2,150 to $1,182.50 for a limited time. This gorgeous ring has 3/4 carat of diamonds set in your choice of white or yellow gold.

