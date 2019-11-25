20 products on Amazon that buyers rave about for $50 or less

This time of year, it's all about finding the highest quality products without wasting money. We've got you covered on both.

We looked through our data to give you some of the most popular products for less than $50 on Amazon. The products that follow could help you cross some names off of your shopping list, or give you an affordable, useful product that you'll be proud to have and show off.

There's something for everyone in our list of the 20 products on Amazon that people love for $50 or less:

1. Anker portable speaker: $39.99

Reliable WiFi connectivity, bold bass, and waterproof construction -- these are all features you'd expect to find in a pricey portable speaker, but this model offers them all for a very affordable price. The compact size makes it easy to grab and go.

2. Hershel backpack: $23.20 - $44.99

Backpacks are great for campus, but they are also perfect carrying items for work or play. Hershel's line of attractive packs have padded shoulder straps and roomy pockets, so comfortably carrying essential gear is no problem. Choose from several fashionable colors and patterns to fit your style.

3. Crock pot: $27.80 (down from $49.99)

Everybody can appreciate an appliance that cuts down on time in the kitchen. A slow cooker makes it possible to toss in ingredients, set it, and forget it so a meal fit for a family can be prepared with minimal effort.

4. Philips Hue Smart Bulbs: $39.99

If you've been thinking about adding smart lighting to your home, you can get four Philips Hue smart bulbs for an incredibly low price. Once paired with a smart device, you'll love how convenient it is to turn lights on and off when you are in the next room or far away from home.

5. Jonathan Adler Pop Candle: $37.11

When a candle comes in a reusable container, you can enjoy the illumination and scent it emits and put the vessel to good use once the wax and wick are gone. We love Jonathan Adler's Pop candles for their unusual scents like champagne and bourbon as well as the gorgeous metallic vessels they arrive in that can be reused for numerous purposes.

6. AmazonBasic carry-on luggage: $49.99

When it comes to airline travel, you need a carry-on bag that checks the most crucial boxes -- durable, easy to maneuver, and flight-friendly. This hardside bag is made of tough ABS material that will hold up well to being tossed around, and has wheels and a retractable handle to get your on your way. The 21-inch dimension meets most airline's carry-one size specifications.

7. Chemex: $43.23

Making a great cup of coffee doesn't have to be complicated. In fact, it doesn't even require electricity when you use a pour-over coffee maker. Chemex is the gold-standard brand of these simple yet capable makers that extract bold, pure coffee flavor from your favorite grinds.

8. Contigo Autoseal travel mug: $18.66

The unique design of this mug solves the problem of spilling while on the go, as it the lid locks in place for a leak-proof seal. So whether you like your beverages hot or cold, it will maintain temperatures and keep your drink of choice contained.

9. Brushed copper table lamp: $36.58

The right table lamp won't just add ambiance to your room, but will accent your decor and may even become a conversation piece. We love the industrial styling of this shadeless lamp that can accommodate bulbs of various shapes and sizes for a customized look.

10. Fire TV Stick: $19.99 (down from $39.99)

Streaming has changed the way we enjoy TV, not to mention made it more affordable to indulge in a wide variety of channels without paying for extras you never watch. The Fire TV Stick is a top-selling streaming device for good reason -- it's affordable and easy to set up, and will give you access to your favorite streaming apps.

11. HiCoup wine opener: $10.95

A wine opener that's difficult to use can interfere with your ability to enjoy a bottle of wine. That's why we like the design of this basic model that has a durable corkscrew and handle for popping corks with minimal effort. It also has a built-in bottle opener and foil cutter so you can accomplish multiple tasks with one simple tool.

12. RAVPower portable charger: $29.99 (down from $33.99)

It's not always possible to be near an outlet to charge your phone. But when you have a portable charger you can give it a recharge wherever you go. RAVPower is a standout brand in portable power, and offer chargers that are slim and fast-charging.

13. Reusable bamboo straws: $9.87

Being more eco-conscious is important to many people, and switching from disposable to reusable straws is a small step that can make a big difference to the environment. Bamboo straws are strong and sustainable, plus they are biodegradable when it is time to throw them away.

14. Sound Oasis sound machine: $49.95

From gentle rain to ocean breezes, sounds of nature are relaxing and can lull you to sleep. But if you don't live close to nature, a sound machine is the next best things. This versatile model plays five realistic environmental sounds or white noise for nights of restful sleep.

15. Fire 7 tablet: $29.99 (down from $49.99)

The Fire 7 proves you don't have to spend a lot of money to have the features you love in a tablet. This updated device in inexpensive, but offers 16 GB storage, reliable WiFi, and Alexa voice control. You can get up to seven hours of battery life per charge, so it's great for work, school, or play.

16. EEZ-Y compact travel umbrella: $21.95

We love EEZ-Y's travel umbrella because it lives up to its name -- it's easy to open and folds neatly into a compact size for travel. The material is durable and water-resistant, and comes in collection a stylish colors to match other accessories so you can maintain your fashion sense, even in rainy weather.

17. Cuisinart 4-slice toaster: $48.93

A toaster may be a basic appliance, but there are certain features that make some models stand out among the pack. Not only does this toaster have four slots, but it offers settings for defrosting, reheating, browning, and more. The slots are wide enough to fit bagels too, plus this versatile appliance has an easy-to-clean crumb tray.

18. Le Creuset butter dish: $39.99 - $41.95

A butter dish may be a basic necessity for anyone who uses butter in stick form, but it doesn't have to be boring. Le Creuset makes a collection of stoneware butter dishes that are available in several bold colors to match just about any cookware or dinnerware. They are durable and dishwasher-safe too.

19. Makeup display case: $31.99

If part of your morning makeup ritual includes searching your vanity for your lipstick or eyeliner, it's time to get organized. An acrylic makeup organizer has slots and draws for dividing products into categories.

20. Magnetic spice rack: $17.86

Are you lacking shelf space for your spices? You don't have to go on a scavenger hunt to find them, or build new shelving with this easy-to-use spice rack that attaches magnetically -- no tools required. Simply pop it on any metallic surface and your favorite spices will be right at your fingertips when you need them.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.