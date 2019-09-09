20 deals that can improve your life for $50 or less

You want the best, but you don't want to pay exorbitant prices to get it. That's where we can help you bridge the gap.

From grilling to cocktail mixing to smart home improvements, we've got the best deals for you from all across the internet, including sales from Amazon, Nordstrom, Ulta, and more. We know these products are high quality and as they're all coming in under $50, they also won't set you back too much.

We've arranged this list from the lowest-cost to the most expensive and all prices were current at time of publication.

1. Heated car seat cushion

Depending on where you live, winter is rapidly approaching, which might mean morning commutes in a cold car. You can avoid the discomfort by equipping your car with this heated car seat, which can reach toasty temperatures using only a 12V plug-in. Right now you can get it at 75% off for $4.99 from Bed Bath & Beyond.

2. YIHONG reusable straws

You probably have heard by now how many plastic straws are polluting our planet, but maybe you don't know how easy it is to remove your share. By grabbing this set of stainless steel reusable straws, which is on sale for $5.99, you can make a significant difference. They're dishwasher-safe and the stainless steel won't affect the taste of your drinks, so this is a pain-free switch to make.

3. Garden Joy Garden Bench

As summer turns into fall, your garden will likely need more love than ever. However, bending into your flower beds for hours at a time can be taxing on your back and knees. But with the padded Garden Joy bench, you can comfortably get your hands dirty all day long and right now it's available for just $9.99.

4. AmazonBasics pre-seasoned cast iron pan

Cast iron cooking is all the rage right now, but if you buy an unseasoned pan, your ability to use it will be inconveniently delayed as it will take some time to properly prepare. However, with a pre-seasoned pan, you can get to cooking right away. This quality model from Amazon is available right now for $11.92. While we doubt this sale will last long, we know this price offers a low-risk entry into cooking with cast iron.

5. Etekcity kitchen scale

Expert bakers know that perfect measurements are the key to successful pastries. You can guarantee perfection by picking up a quality kitchen scale, like this one from our favorite brand, Etekcity. It's super precise and has an easy function that allows you to subtract the weight of any container from the total weight. It's discounted today to just $11.98.

6. 9-in-1 Grilling Tool

There are few things worse than getting ready to put steaks on and realizing you're missing your favorite tool. With this 9-in-1 grilling tool you don't have to worry - you get a knife, spatula, bottle opener, tongs, fork, meat thermometer, timer with alarm, clock, and flashlight all in one. Grab one today for 50% off while it's $14.99.

7. Vacu Vin marinating set

A delicious marinade can be the difference between a good meal and a great meal. This marinating set makes it easier than ever to turn out flavorful meals, thanks to its easy vacuum-sealing process. Take advantage of the 50% discount when you buy today for $14.99 from Bed Bath & Beyond.

8. AmazonBasics rechargeable AA batteries

Disposable batteries aren't just expensive, they're also taxing on the environment. A set of rechargeable AAs is an environmentally- and economically-friendly way to fuel all your battery-powered devices. This set can be recharged up to 1,000 times, which means you remove 1,000 batteries from your trash and spend only $16.49.

9. Etekcity smart plugs

Making your home smarter doesn't have to be expensive. With just a few smart plugs, you can control your appliances from afar via voice-activation with a home assistant like Alexa or Google Home. These smart plugs from Etekcity are some of our favorites, and you can get them from Amazon for $18.99.

10. Sharper Image laser tag shooting set

Feeling like you've run out of ways to entertain your kids now that summer is over? It might be time to pick up a laser tag set. This one comes with two guns and two receivers, and right now it's available for just $19.99 -- a great price for hours of fun.

11. Dudios truly wireless earbuds

As more and more devices lose their auxiliary ports, it's helpful to grab a pair of Bluetooth-enabled earbuds in order to stay connected. This pair has 15 hours of playtime so you can rock out all day long. Plus, it's super affordable at $21.66.

12. TP-Link smart switch

Don't you hate when you leave home and you feel worried that you left something running? With this smart switch from Kasa, you don't have to worry anymore. You can control these switches from anywhere around the world. For $21.98, you're making a small investment for your peace of mind.

13. Anker mini Bluetooth speaker

It's easy to bring the party with this mini speaker from Anker. It provides a surprisingly full sound considering its size, and its battery lasts for over 14 hours. Anker devices are durable, but this speaker doesn't need to be a hefty investment as it's available for $21.99.

14. VISKI cocktail shaker

If you enjoy hosting parties or know someone who does, this cocktail shaker is a great addition to any home bar. Whip up martinis, margaritas, and more just like the professionals, and add some class to your bar top with this gold-plated shaker. Grab it now at a 50% discount for $22.49.

15. TOPOINT Bluetooth eye mask

Getting quality sleep is not always a straightforward task, but it just got easier thanks to this Bluetooth-enabled eye mask. You can block out all ambient light while also listening to your most soothing playlist. Snagging this mask is a no-brainer while it's on sale for $23.99, plus you'll get an extra 5% off at checkout.

16. Herschel camp towel

If you spend a lot of time outdoors, then you know the fantastic feeling of cleaning off after a day of exploring. When you're sleeping in the great outdoors, carrying space is limited, which is why a small microfiber towel is ideal. Herschel's camp towel is super absorbent and dries rapidly for easy packing, plus it's on sale today for $26.01.

17. S'well water bottle

S'well water bottles are a hot product right now, and for good reason. They keep liquids well-insulated and are super durable, no matter how much you beat them up. You can get the Pink Topaz color for just $30.30 right now when you shop at Nordstrom.

18. ROCK SPACE WiFi range extender

Having quality WiFi throughout your home is key to most everyone's happiness. But if your router isn't cutting it, don't despair. With this WiFi extender, you can expand your internet range up to 1,292 square feet. Ready to make your home even more connected? Grab this extender for just $34.99 today.

19. Treasure & Bond Beach Towel

Summer is ending, which means summer necessities are going on sale. If you've been hoping to stock up on new beach towels for next season, now is the time. These stylish, palm-inspired beach towels are made from 100% cotton, and 2.5% of the sale goes to youth organizations. Grab one (or a few) today for $34.99 while they're 50% off.

20. Wyze indoor camera sensor kit

Whether you want to keep your eyes on your pets while you're gone or just want to have a view into your home when you need it, we highly recommend this indoor camera from Wyze. The kit comes with a camera, two contact sensors, one WiFi bridge, and one motion sensor. And the best part? You can get it at a discount for $41.63.

