20 best deals of Singles' Day

Monday marks Singles' Day 2019. You may not totally know what that is, but we are here to help you kick off the week with deals to help you celebrate.

The shopping event was started in China as a way to honor single people, but has also become the biggest annual online shopping day in the world. In fact, Singles' Day generates more money spent by consumers than Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales combined, and has become an international phenomenon.

You can get in on the fun too and save some money with our roundup of awesome bargains.

1. Deal of the day

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch: $799.99 - $1,349.99 (down from $949 - $1,499)

Tech items make up some of the most popular purchases made on Singles' Day, so consider the iPad Pro that stands out for its state-of-the-art technology that includes responsive A12X Bionic chip and awe-inspiring 11-inch Liquid Retina display. Choose from 64 GB to 1 TB storage, each available at discounted prices. Buy at Amazon.

2. Piece of Work Rose California: $10 (down from $20)

Drink a toast to your single status with a delicious rosé wine. Rosé California by Piece of Work winery in California is affordable, but has crisp, fruity notes that give it flavor that's comparable to a high-end wine. Buy at Wine Access.

3. American Flag Ellie Flats: $20.03 (down from $45.50)

From skirts to dressy pants and jeans to shorts, rounded-toe shoes like American Flag's Ellie flats look great with numerous styles. These fashionable shoes are available in several colors and have padded insoles that make them as comfortable as they are stylish. Buy them at Macy's.

4. DOSS SoundBox Bluetooth Speaker: $27.95 (down from $39.99)

The SoundBox may not look fancy, but don't let its understated looks fool you. This small, portable speaker pairs easily with your smart device and emits surprisingly bold, room-filling sound for an affordable price. Sleek touch controls are at your fingertips to customize your listening experience. Buy it at Amazon.

5. Martha Stewart Collection Whim Ruffled Throw: $49.97 (down from $100)

The Whim ruffled throw looks great accenting a bed or cozy chair and is equally as functional as a warm blanket for curling up on cold nights. Choose from soft grey or neutral ivory. Buy it at Macy's.

6. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Pants: $59.49 (down from $119)

When it comes to relaxing around the house, comfortable attire is a must. These soft lounge pants have a relaxed fit and are made of a light knit material, so that are perfect for curling up on the couch in front of the TV or napping on a lazy afternoon. Buy them at Nordstrom.

7. Kate Spade Small Margaux Leather Wristlet: $61.60 (down from $88)

From running errands to stepping out on the town with friends, sometimes all you need is a small bag to carry a little cash and a few essentials. The Margaux wristlet by Kate Spade is slim and stylish, and sports the logo of the iconic fashion designer. Buy it at Nordstrom.

8. Bobbi Brown Away We Glow Set: $84.15 (down from $99, a $316 value)

The Away We Glow set comes with the must-have cosmetics you need for creating soft daytime looks dramatic evening eyes. The premium formulas by Bobbi Brown include eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara, highlighter, lip tint, moisturizing primer, and an angle brush in a pretty makeup bag. Buy it at Nordstrom.

9. Kate Spade Rose Quartz Heart Pendant: $103.60 (down from $148)

Celebrating the single life with a fun piece of jewelry is a great way to treat yourself. For ladies we love this Kate Spade pendant that's crafted of rose quartz in an elegant heart shape with a 12K yellow gold plated chain. Buy at Saks Fifth Avenue.

10. Saks Fifth Avenue Collection Wrap Bracelet: $96.60 (down from $138)

We think guys will appreciate the handsome braided structure of this leather bracelet from the Saks Fifth Avenue Collection. Buy at Saks Fifth Avenue.

11. Herschel Supply Co. Wheelie Outfitter 24-inch Duffel Bag: $124.48 (down from $190)

Don't let the name fool, because this duffel bag acts more like a suitcase thanks to the room interior where you can stash clothes, accessories, and other travel essentials. Tough wheels and a retractable handle make it simple to maneuver. Buy it at Nordstrom.

12. White Wine Mystery Set: $125 (down from $160)

If you love white wine and surprises, then check out the white wine mystery set from Wine Access. It comes with six white wines from wineries in located in areas with excellent grape-growing conditions, including California, South Africa, Italy and France. The set is available at a price that will make you as excited about the value as you will be anticipating each unique, delicious flavor. Buy it on Wine Access.

13. Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine: $140.78 (down from $199)

Indulging in gourmet coffee from your favorite coffeehouse can get pricey, but not when you own a machine that can brew delicious espresso and coffee beverages for a fraction of the price. The Inissia by Nespresso boasts an extraction system for results that rival barista-made coffee. Milk frother and Nespresso capsule variety pack included. Buy it at Amazon.

14. Apple AirPods: $144 (down from $159)

Apple keeps improving the technology that makes AirPods so popular, like the latest model that pairs seamlessly and comes with a fast-charging case. Built-in Siri personal assistant does the work for you in search of your favorite tunes. Buy them at Amazon.

15. Eileen Fisher Notch Collar Jacket: $152.60 (down from $218)

The notch collar jacket by Eileen Fisher is both lightweight and warm, so it makes a nice addition to your wardrobe for mildly chilly days or for layering with turtlenecks for sweaters. It's machine washable for easy care. Buy it at Saks Fifth Avenue.

16. Bugatti Zip Placket Sweater: $164.50 (down from $235)

No man's wardrobe is complete without at least one stylish sweater. Woven knit, a relaxed fit, and zippered mock neck give this sweater by Bugatti attractive looks that go perfectly with jeans and casual pants. It can also be paired with dress pants for casual days at the office. Buy it at Saks Fifth Avenue.

17. Burberry Vintage Check Polarized Sunglasses: $170.98 (down from $285)

These Italian-made Burberry sunglasses combine the brand's classic plaid print with a contemporary design that equal a timeless look. What's more, the lenses provide 100% UV protection. Buy them at Nordstrom.

18. Coach Cassie Crossbody Bag: $210 (down from $350)

Toss this crossbody bag over your shoulder and you are ready to go in style. The size is just right to carry your essential items without feeling bulky or heavy, plus the signature logo is unmistakably Coach. Buy it at Macy's.

19. eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S: $219.49 (down from $229.99)

Not only is eufy's line of robotic vacuums affordable, but they offer technology that's comparable to pricier competitors. The slim design of the BoostIQ allows it fit in tight spaces, while its smart technology delivers a boost of suction power when it's needed most. Buy it at Amazon.

20. Sony 55-inch TV: $998 (down from $1,199.99)

You can grab an outstanding deal on a gorgeous TV just in time to binge on all of your favorite holiday movies and shows. Sony's 55-inch 4K model offers the best of both worlds - rich sound and vibrant image quality in slim, contemporary build. It's also very smart, thanks to built-in Google Assistant that allows you to use Alexa to find the programs and channels you love. Buy it at Amazon.

Jennifer is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.