20 best deals on popular gifts that will arrive in time

It’s the week before Christmas, and time is running out to find the right gifts for the people on your shopping list. If you’re trying to stay out of the stores this year and shop mostly online, you have even less time to make sure gifts are delivered in time for the holiday — but if you shop now, it’s still possible.

Last-minute shopping often means having to spend more money on expedited shipping, which can blow your budget out of the water. We have you covered with this list of deals that are ready to arrive by Dec. 25 without exorbitant shipping fees, so you can still find the perfect gifts for everyone left on your list.

Nespresso by Breville VertuoLine Coffee and Espresso Maker Bundle: $174.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond (regularly $249.99)

If the coffee drinker in your life prefers espresso-based beverages, they’ll love unwrapping this capsule coffee maker. It allows them to make coffee and espresso with the push of a button, and the included Aeroccino Frother makes it easy to prepare lattes and cappuccinos. It can also accommodate cups in five different sizes.

Horizon Fitness T101 Treadmill: $649.99 at Dick’s (regularly $999.99)

If you have a loved one who’s committed to their fitness journey, this treadmill can help them stay in shape at home no matter the weather or season. It features an ultra-quiet motor that can go up to 10 miles per hour, and the Bluetooth speakers let them stream their favorite music.

Instant Pot Duo Nova: $59.99 at Macy’s (regularly $124.99)

An Instant Pot is an excellent gift for any home chef who likes to experiment with new recipes but doesn’t have much time for cooking. They can slow cook, pressure cook, sauté, steam, warm, and more in this handy appliance that cooks much faster than traditional methods.

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker: $99 at Amazon (regularly $129.99)

Anyone who likes experimenting in the kitchen will love this handy sous vide machine. It allows you to get perfect results every time and use a connected app on your phone to monitor the cooking even when you’re not in the kitchen. It can work with any pot or container, too.

Revlon Hair Dryer and Volumizer: $41.99 at Kohl’s (regularly $59.99)

This handy dryer can make an excellent gift for that person who loves changing up their hairstyle. It lets them dry and style their hair at the time and features two speeds/temperatures for greater drying and styling control.

iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum: $599.99 at Best Buy (regularly $799.99)

A robot vacuum like this top-of-the-line Roomba model makes an excellent gift for a busy loved one who struggles to find time for cleaning. Not only does it automatically vacuum, but it also features automatic dirt disposal to empty itself for up to 60 days.

Fire HD 10 Tablet: $139.99 at Amazon (regularly $189.99)

You can score big points with nearly anyone on your list with this HD tablet that’s perfect for streaming movies, checking email, playing games, and browsing the internet. The battery can run for up to 12 hours per charge, and it has front and rear-facing cameras.

Toshiba 32” Class LED HD Smart Fire TV Edition TV: $129.99 at Best Buy (regularly $179.99)

This TV is sure to thrill with its built-in Fire Stick for easy streaming. It delivers 720p resolution for HD picture quality even when watching broadcast TV, and the compact design works in nearly any room. HDMI and USB ports make it easy to connect to other home entertainment devices, too.

Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch: $129.99 at Amazon (regularly $249.99)

Help a friend or relative stay committed to their fitness goals with this feature-packed smartwatch. It can monitor steps, distance, calories burned, and other health stats, and it’s preloaded with 15 GPS and indoor sports apps for more accurate fitness monitoring.

HP ENVY x360 2-in-1 15.6” Touch-Screen Laptop: $629.99 at Best Buy (regularly $779.99)

A new laptop is always a welcome holiday gift, and this 2-in-1 model even doubles as a tablet. Its HD resolution offers bold color and clarity, and the AMD Ryzen 4000 Series processor makes it easy to multitask, even with several programs and browser tabs open at the same time.

Shark Rotator Lift-Away ADV DuoClean PowerFins Upright Vacuum: $299.99 at Kohl’s (regularly $359.99)

A vacuum is definitely a practical gift, but this powerful, feature-packed model is still plenty thoughtful. The DuoClean PowerFins work on all floors surfaces for continuous deep cleaning, and the lift-away pod makes it easy to clean the stairs and other hard-to-reach spots.

Gotham Steel Ti-Ceramic Nonstick 12-Pc. Cookware Set: $119.99 at Macy’s (regularly $199.99)

Any home chef on your holiday shopping list will get plenty of use out of this nonstick cookware set. It includes all the essential pans and skillets needed to prepare nearly any recipe, as well as a stockpot and stainless steel steam rack. It’s dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup too.

Ninja Foodi Power Nutri Duo Smoothie Bowl Maker and Personal Blender: $89.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond (regularly $119.99)

Whether it’s for mixing up smoothies, frozen cocktails, or nut butter, this convenient blender can do it all. The powerful 1,200-watt motor can crush ice and blend up thick foods with less liquid. It even comes with two to-go cups.

Stoic Madrone 4 Tent, 4-person 3-season: $149.96 at Backcountry (regularly $199.95)

This spacious tent is large enough for a small family and is easy enough for even kids to help set up. The duffel-style sack makes packing and carrying it to the campsite easy, and the mesh ceiling lets you take in the stars when drifting off at night.

Smart Pet Love Snuggle Puppy Behavioral Aid Dog Toy: $39.95 at Chewy (regularly $49.99)

This adorable toy can help soothe your furry friend’s anxiety and discourage negative behaviors like barking or chewing. It features a simulated heartbeat and disposable warming pack to help ease separation anxiety in your dog. It’s machine-washable, which makes cleaning much easier.

Too Faced Chocolate Gold Metallic/Matte Eyeshadow Palette: $29.40 at Ulta (regularly $49)

Treat the makeup lover on your list to this gorgeous gold and cocoa-infused eyeshadow palette. It contains 16 shadows that feature a mix of metallic and matte shades to allow for a nearly endless amount of combinations. The formula is also 100% cruelty-free.

Michael Kors Lillian Signature Logo Shoulder Bag: $111.60 at Macy’s (regularly $248)

A designer purse is always a welcome gift, and this small style is perfect for anyone who prefers a more compact bag. It features the signature MK print and gold-tone hardware, making it an attractive everyday bag.

KitchenAid Precision 4.25-Cup Gooseneck Stainless Steel Electric Kettle: $109.99 at Home Depot (regularly $129.99)

Your favorite tea drinker will get plenty of use from this electric kettle that lets them choose a brewing temperature between 140 and 212 degrees Fahrenheit. It can hold the temperature for up to 30 minutes, too, and the stainless steel design is easy to clean.

ALPS Mountaineering Getaway Chair: $38.46 at Backcountry (regularly $54.95)

An outdoor enthusiast will definitely appreciate this lightweight camping chair. It’s made of breathable mesh, so it’s perfect for summer camping or even trips to the beach. Because it’s foldable, it’s extremely easy to pack, so they can bring it anywhere.

K&H Pet Products Outdoor Heated Holiday Gingerbread House: $49.99 at Chewy (regularly $129.99)

Treat the kitty in your life this holiday season with this adorable gingerbread-themed cat house. It’s heated, so it’s excellent for outdoor cats when placed in your yard or garage. It’s made of vinyl and has a water-resistant finish, too.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.