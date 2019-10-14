20 bargains for pet lovers who can't wait for Halloween

There are pet lovers and there are Halloween lovers. This roundup of products is for the people in the middle of that Venn diagram.

We've collected 20 products that are worth your attention if you want to make sure you don't leave your furry friend behind when preparing for this year's spookiest time of year.

After our deal of the day, they're ordered by cost (from lowest to highest), and all prices were current at time of publication.

Deal of the Day

Frisco Dog and Cat Costumes: 20% to 40% Off

Not sure what to dress your pet up as this Halloween? Head on over to Chewy, where a variety of dog and cat costumes by Frisco are available at deep discounts. You'll find everything from monsters to ghouls to cute characters available in different sizes, including many for cats, small dogs, extra large dogs, and everything in between. Buy from Chewy

Best of the rest

1. Fruitables Skinny Minis Spooky Pumpkin Spice Flavored Dog Treats: $4.99 (down from $5.49)

Fruitables have rolled out some healthful, pumpkin-flavored treats for Halloween that are soft and nutritious. The Skinny Minis Spooky treats are made with real pumpkin, honey, and cinnamon, but only have three calories each, so even portly pups can indulge. Buy from Chewy

2. The Lazy Dog Cookie Co. Muttster Mash Pup-Pie Dog Treat: $5.99 (down from $7.99)

There's nothing scary about the Muttster Mash Pup-Pie, because it's made from vegan ingredients and doesn't contain corn, soy, wheat, or dairy. However, it is perfect for the holiday, as it's made with pumpkin with a hint of ginger, and shaped into a Halloween-themed pie. Buy from Chewy

3. RosyLife Lion Mane Wig Cat Costume: $7.95 (down from $9.99)

Bringing out your kitty's inner big cat for Halloween is easy to do with the Lion Mane Wig Cat Costume. Simply slip it over his head, and he'll have a full mane of fur that makes him look just like a darling miniature lion. We love that this simple costume is also versatile, because it can be worn by small dogs too. Buy on Amazon

4. Temptations Mummy Mixups Cat Treats: $8.48

Cats go crazy for Temptations Treats, but this limited-edition variety will only be around for the Halloween season. The resealable tub is decorated for the holiday, and is packed with dairy, tuna, and catnip flavored crunchy treats with soft centers. Buy from Chewy

5. Yeowww Halloween Pumpkin Catnip Toy: $8.95

In addition to the smiling jack-o-lantern design, the Pumpkin Catnip Toy by Yeowww is stuffed with catnip that's organically grown in the U.S.A. to keep your cat engaged. The cotton twill material is made to hold up to intense play for felines that get carried away from the effects of the catnip inside. Buy from Amazon

6. BINGPET Adjustable Halloween Breakaway Cat Collars: $9.99

Your cat may not be too thrilled about wearing a costume, but BINGPET's Halloween Collars will suffice. You'll get a set of two collars with characters of the season -- one with pumpkins and one with ghosts. Both collars also have breakaway buckles and bells for your kitty's safety. Buy from Amazon

7. ZippyPaws Pumpkin and Bats Burrow Plush Toy: $10.46 (down from $18.75)

Dogs that love interactive toys will enjoy rummaging through this plush pumpkin to find the three squeaky bats tucked inside. That's because ZippyPaws Burrow Toys are designed to keep dogs entertained, plus this one has a Halloween theme that's perfect for the season. Buy from Amazon or Chewy.

8. Penn Plax Aquarium Ornament: $10.70 (down from $11.50)

With Pen Plax's tombstone and zombie hands aquarium ornament, you can decorate your tank for Halloween, making it a fun conversation piece when guests drop by your place for parties and trick-or-treating. It even glows in the dark for an extra spooky effect. Buy from Amazon

9. Claudia's Canine Bakery Halloween Baked Dog Treats: $10.99 (down from $11.99)

Treat your pooch this Halloween with treats that are hand-decorated especially for the holiday. These baked treats include pumpkin and peanut butter flavored doggy cookies in a variety of fun designs including candy corn. Claudia's Canine Bakery treats are made in the U.S.A. with high-quality ingredients. Buy from Chewy

10. Rubie's DC Comics Wonder Woman Pet Costume: $11.24 (down from $17.99)

We love that Rubie's Wonder Woman pet costume is licensed by DC Comics, and looks just like the costume worn by the iconic superheroine. This fun dog costume is available for large, medium, and small dogs at discounted prices. Buy from Amazon

11. Camlinbo Spider Costume for Dogs: $12.99 (down from $25.99)

If your small dog is hesitant to wear a costume, this lightweight spider costume may be the answer. It has felt neck and waist straps that are easy to fasten and eight bendable legs. What's more, it's also super cute and affordable. Choose from small (4.4 to 7.7 pounds), medium (7.7 to 9.9 pounds), and large (9.9 to 13.2). Buy from Amazon

12. Caninedesign Quality Dog Collars Halloween Collar: $14.99

You can choose from ghosts, pumpkins, or candy corn patterns in Caninedesigns Quality Dog Collars Halloween collection. Each collar is adjustable and made long-lasting, durable nylon. Buy from Amazon

13. KZHAREEN Halloween Dog Bandanas: $14.99

A dog costume is a fun idea, but not all canines will tolerate being dressed up. However, decorative bandanas provide a simple way to give your pup some Halloween style. KZHAREEN offers a pack of four, each with a different pumpkin pattern. They are available in small and large sizes to accommodate a wide range of breeds. Buy from Amazon

14. P.L.A.Y. Howl-O-Ween Treat Basket Plush Dog Toys: $16.06 (down from $16.99)

The Howl-O-Ween plush toy for dogs features a plush jack-o-lantern basket that comes with "candy" plush toys, but that's not all it has to offer. The materials are made with dyes that don't contain potentially harmful AZO chemical, plus the fill is made from recycled materials, making this toy a planet-friendly choice. Buy from Chewy

15. Goody Box Halloween Tricky Treats and Spooky Toys for Dogs: $24.99

With a variety of dog treats by top brands, mummy and zombie toys, and a bandana, Goody Box's Halloween-themed collection is all treat, no trick. The items come packaged in a cute but spooky box that's perfect for gifting to your best four-legged friend. Buy from Chewy

16. PAWZ Road Halloween Pet Bed: $34.99

A pet bed designed to look like a pumpkin? Why not, especially this time of year. This unique item is made of plush soft material and has a removable cushion and slip-resistant bottom. It provides a cozy place for cats to hide and nap, but can also be used for puppies and small dogs. Buy from Amazon

17. Rae Dunn by Magenta Trick or Treat Pet Bowls: $36.50

If you decorate your home for Halloween, keep your theme consistent by switching your pet's usual bowls to Rae Dunn's black ceramic trick and treat bowls. They sport a black finish with orange lettering, which is ideal for Halloween-themed decor. Buy from Amazon

18. Finn and Me Burnt Orange Leather Dog Collar: $48

Head out in style with your pooch this Halloween with a leather collar and leash from Finn and Me that stand out for their bold burnt orange color. These essential accessories for pampered dogs are crafted in Italian leather with rolled edges and durable silver-toned hardware. They are also available in various sizes to suit small to large canines. Buy from Saks Fifth Avenue

19. Very Important Puppies Velvet Hoodie Dog Coat: $80 (down from $160)

If you'll be trick-or-treating with your dog this Halloween, be prepared for chilly weather with the Velvet Hoodie for dogs. It sports a soft lining and zippered closure, and is available in sizes from extra small to extra large. But what we love most about this canine coat is that it comes in bright neon orange that looks tailor-made for the holiday. Buy from Saks Fifth Avenue

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.