2-year-old child loses arm after reaching into wolf-dog’s cage at grandma’s animal rehab facility

October 13, 2020 | 3:05pmFrom www.nydailynews.com
Michigan Department of Natural Resources
An animal rehabilitation center in Michigan is under investigation after a wolf-dog hybrid attacked the owner’s 2-year-old granddaughter and ripped off one of her arms. Conservation officers raided the facility Friday and learned the woman was “illegally breeding and housing” a variety of wild animals, including foxes, coyotes and wolf-dogs, a crossbreed between a wolf and a dog, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.