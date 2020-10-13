Michigan Department of Natural Resources
2-year-old child loses arm after reaching into wolf-dog’s cage at grandma’s animal rehab facility

October 13, 2020 | 3:05pm
An animal rehabilitation center in Michigan is under investigation after a wolf-dog hybrid attacked the owner’s 2-year-old granddaughter and ripped off one of her arms. Conservation officers raided the facility Friday and learned the woman was “illegally breeding and housing” a variety of wild animals, including foxes, coyotes and wolf-dogs, a crossbreed between a wolf and a dog, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.