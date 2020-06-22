June 22, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
2 killed, a dozen shot or hit by vehicles at North Carolina block party celebrating Juneteenth
A North Carolina block party turned deadly early Monday morning when gunfire erupted in the crowd, killing at least two people and wounding seven, while five other victims were struck by vehicles during the mayhem, authorities said. The shooting happened shortly after midnight during an “impromptu block party” that was part of Juneteenth celebrations in Charlotte, according to police.