2 former eBay execs plead guilty in scheme to terrorize Massachusetts couple by sending them live spiders, cockroaches

Two more former eBay executives admitted to participating in a disturbing scheme to terrorize a Massachusetts couple by sending them live spiders, cockroaches, porn magazines and other unsolicited items. Brian Gilbert, 52, and Stephanie Stockwell, 26, pleaded guilty in Boston federal court Thursday to charges of conspiracy to commit cyberstalking and conspiracy to tamper with witnesses. The two California residents are among seven employees with eBay’s executive leadership team who were busted in June following a federal probe into their harassment campaign.