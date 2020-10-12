2 Americans win Nobel Prize in economics for improvements to auction theory

October 12, 2020 | 8:02amFrom www.nydailynews.com
Anders Wiklund
Two American economists won the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences on Monday for improving the way auctions work and creating new auction formats that have benefited sellers, buyers and taxpayers around the world. Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson, who are based at Stanford University in California, designed new auction formats for good and services that are difficult to sell in a traditional way, including radio frequencies, airport landing slots and fishing quotas.