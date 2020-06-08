18-year-old accused of driving through crowd of protesters, striking 4 people in Tennessee

An 18-year-old was arrested over the weekend after police said he drove into a group of protesters in Tennessee and struck several demonstrators, including a woman who was dragged for about 20 feet as she hung onto a side mirror. The unlicensed motorist, identified as Anthony Marcuzzo, “was attempting to get through the crowd” Friday night in the city of Memphis when he hit at least four people with his Chevrolet Tahoe, police said.