18 hidden gems of Saks Fifth Avenue

Whether you're new to Saks Fifth Avenue or you've shopped there hundreds of times, it's always helpful to have a little help when it comes to finding deals -- especially on the hidden gems that you might not expect.

It can be a time consuming and draining to sort through Saks' excellent selection of apparel, beauty, and home items all on your own. That's why we've put in the leg work to find you the best deals, the best investment pieces, and genuinely good finds.

We've put everything in order by price, so you can shop within your budget or daydream about extravagant purchases.

1. Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultra Facial Cream: $30.00

We're big fans of this much-raved-about face cream by Kiehl's. Made with Glacial Glycoprotein, this Ultra Facial Cream should leave your skin feeling intensely moisturized. At just $30.00 for a 1.7oz container and $50.00 for a 4.2oz container, it's one of the best-kept secrets in the Saks Fifth Avenue skincare department.

2. Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharge Complex Synchronized Recovery: $62.00

We first noticed this reparative eye GelCreme when we uncovered a trove of gushing online reviews. Wanting to see what all this enthusiasm was about, we found out that this GelCreme is specially designed to repair and hydrate the skin, brighten dark circles and prevent free radical damage -- and it really works.

3. Polo Ralph Lauren Long-Sleeve Knit Pullover: $89.50

When we say wardrobe basics are key, that goes for everyone's wardrobe. This classic men's pullover from Polo Ralph Lauren is a great stable that can easily transition from the workweek to the weekend. And the dune heather color, which looks like a dark cream or oatmeal, will pair well with your favorite jeans or chinos.

4. Michael Aram Five-Piece Goldsmith Place Setting: $100.00

We're always in the market for a great deal on kitchenware, and this five-piece place setting by Michael Aram -- that we loved before it was on sale -- is currently 50% off. We love the simple elegance of the gold-rimmed design. These place settings will make a wonderful addition to your next dinner party.

5. Eileen Fisher Funnel Neck Sweater: $173.60

This nutmeg-colored Funnel Neck Sweater by Eileen Fisher is an instant wardrobe classic. We like that the richly colored knit can easily be dressed up or down. We are also fans of the price tag, as this sweater is currently 30% off.

6. Theory Wool Turtleneck Sweater: $190.00

The basics are key to building any wardrobe. This wool turtleneck sweater from Theory is something you can wear all season long, year after year -- a worthwhile investment piece. We love this merino wool sweater for its elbow length sleeves and figure hugging silhouette. It comes black, dark grey and ivory.

7. J Brand Maria High-Rise Skinny Jeans: $198.00

We love J Brand jeans because they tend to flatter a variety of body types. The Maria High Rise Skinny Jeans are a great option for those looking for a high waisted jean with some extra stretch. We like the fleeting color for an everyday pant. Take note: Some reviewers suggest purchasing a size down.

8. Smoke X Mirrors Rocket: $295.00

We've been searching for clear-framed glasses for a few months now, and when we saw this pair by Smoke X Mirrors, we knew we'd found our match. Its classic shape paired with the smokey grey lenses won us over.

9. Alice and Olivia Inka Structured Bodycon Dress: $295.00

We subscribe to the notion that the little black dress is a wardrobe must for every woman. And this version by Alice and Olivia is something we could get behind. The elbow-length sleeves and mockneck add a touch of modesty, while still maintaining the elegance of of the classic design.

10. Rebecca Taylor Fringed Tweed Jacket: $297.00

It's not often that you find a great deal on a classic item. We were surprised to discover this Fringed Tweed Jacket by Rebecca Taylor in Saks' sale section, but when we realized it had been marked down almost 50%, we couldn't pass up on the steal. We love the versatility of this cream and black tweed jacket, which can be worn during multiple seasons.

11. Tory Burch Perry Triple Compartment Tote: $348.00

This pebbled leather tote by Tory Burch nails the the soft leather look that's so popular right now while also offering more functionality than we typically see from this type of bag. The center section, which divides the bag's main compartment in two, offers a convenient place to store a laptop. The two main compartments allow you to be a little more intentional with how you pack your purse, which is always a plus.

12. Diane von Furstenberg Apple Wool and Cashmere Colorblock Turtleneck: $348.00

What is winter without a chunky sweater, anyway? When we saw this color-block cashmere sweater from Diane von Furstenberg, we had to tell everyone we know about it. It's exactly the type of fun knit that can turn an otherwise chilly winter day into something brighter.

13. Burberry The Classic Check Cashmere Scarf: $430.00

Another investment piece we're excited about is the Classic Check Cashmere Scarf by Burberry. The burgundy plaid is a nice spin on the classic Burberry pattern. Plus, we've found that the warm red, green and cream of the tartan match well with most neutral-colored jackets.

14. Gucci Leather Belt with Double G Buckle: $460.00

An investment piece we've been admiring for a while is the Gucci Leather Belt with a Double G Buckle. The quality and versatility of this item makes it a true gem. Whether you use it to elevate the classic t-shirt and jeans or pair it with a sophisticated ensemble, this belt is a real show-stopper. Gucci also offers a thinner version of this belt if you want something more understated (but still clearly made by the designer).

15. Zoe Chicco White Diamond: $495.00

These delicate pearl and diamond earrings are a beautiful addition to anyone's jewelry collection. The studs are simple enough to be worn everyday or as an elegant addition to a special occasion look. At $495.00, these timeless earrings by Zoe Chicco would make a thoughtful gift or anniversary present.

16. Tumi Voyageur Clearly Weekender Tote Bag: $495.00

We've been searching for a great weekender that can take the hassle out of packing, and the Voyageur Clearly Weekend Tote does just that. This Tumi bag is one of the more feature-forward weekenders or duffles we've found. The main compartment includes special sections to hold your laptop, water bottle, clothes and other small items, while the bottom compartment holds your shoes. Whether you're looking for a carryon or something sturdier for daily use, this is a great option.

17. Canada Goose Trillium Coyote Fur-Trim Down Parka: $950.00

It's a splurge, but wow is this Canada Goose Parka warm. The Trillium Coyote Fur-Trim Down Parka is designed with extreme temperatures in mind. If your commutes, hobbies, or daily life have you spending a lot of time outdoors this winter, you might want to invest in a Canada Goose.

18. Moncler Maya Down Filled Puffer Jacket: $1,265.00

If you're looking to splurge on a winter coat that looks good and can keep you warm, the Maya Down Filled Puffer Jacket from Moncler may be for you. This men's puffer is a real show- stopper, and it's also functional; it's sure to keep you warm with quilting filled with down and feathers.

Meredith Gallo is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.