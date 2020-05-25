TAMI CHAPPELL
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

17-year-old Georgia teen dies of coronavirus, becomes state’s youngest death

May 25, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
KATE FELDMAN
TAMI CHAPPELL

Georgia recorded its youngest coronavirus death Sunday, a 17-year-old boy from Fulton County.