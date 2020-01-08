17 products at CES that caught our attention

CES 2020 is currently in full swing in Las Vegas, and all the most established and breakout names in tech are displaying their upcoming releases and latest innovations.

We're taking a look at the 17 products that we're most excited about among the hundreds of electronics, gadgets, devices, and concepts on display.

There's new tech here for everyone: homeowners, frequent fliers, cable cutters, home chefs, pet parents, gamers, commuters, auto enthusiasts, office workers, students, audiophiles, the health-conscious.

Here are the standouts thus far at this year's CES that will appeal to a wide variety of people, from the tech-curious to the tech-savvy.

Sony showcases an impressive electric car prototype

The Sony Vision-S stole the show this year. The car's dashboard is comprised of electronic displays that stretch all the way across -- imagine a row of five tablets stretching from the driver to passenger door, plus another below in the center console and two more behind the seats for those in the rear. There are also a handful of cameras and sensors intended to improve safety and possibly even allow for a self-driving function.

Surprisingly, the company announced that it doesn't currently have a plan to produce the car, either in mass or limited-run. So if you were hoping to upgrade, might we recommend that you add an Apple CarPlay Display and a dash cam to your ride in the meantime?

Samsung's bezel-less 8K TV is 99% display

It's generally inadvisable to break the bank for an 8K television considering that these new models are still quite expensive and there isn't enough streaming content available in 8K resolution to justify the expenditure.

However, Samsung's new Q950TS QLED 8K TV announced at this year's CES stands out for its nearly bezel-free screen, meaning the picture goes (almost) right to the edge. It's expected to be expensive (Samsung's regular 8K TV from 2019 is already almost $7,000 when not on sale), but likely a top 8K model on the market when it does release.

This suitcase will follow you through the airport

The ForwardX CX-1 is a self-propelled suitcase that can tag along behind you as you weave your way through airport crowds or you make your way to your hotel room. The rolling bag uses a camera to track movement, facial recognition to prevent a Home Alone 2 lost-in-the-airport situation, and a connected smart wristband to locate you in case you do step out of orbit.

It's still a prototype and the company hasn't yet revealed how much it might cost, but we're eager for its release because we imagine it'll make travel, an inherently inconvenient endeavor, much less so. For now, we'll just bypass the security lines with our CLEAR subscription and manually wheel our Away Carry-On through the terminal, dreaming of a day when our luggage will start to pull its own weight around here, finally.

A Windows tablet with a foldable screen

The ThinkPad X1 Fold is Lenovo's first foray into foldable tablets as this recent technology captures consumer interest. The 13-inch screen can function as a normal, unfolded tablet, or it can fold in half lengthwise, where an on-screen keyboard will pop up on the lower half. There still seem to be some kinks to work out in the world of foldable electronics, so we'll stick to our regular Lenovo tablet for now, but we're excited to see where the technology goes.

Become the pitmaster of your dreams with Weber's new smart grilling device

Are you an aspiring grill pro? Or just a fan of meat? Weber's Connect Smart Grilling Hub pairs with your smartphone to walk you through grilling, from the prep stages through pulling the finished product off the flames. It can assess how thick your cut of meat is and will constantly monitor temperatures to give precise cooking times -- no more of dad's "well-done" burgers.

Dabby will consolidate the overwhelming number of streaming services you subscribe to

Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, YouTube TV, Sling TV -- the number of streaming services out there is overwhelming both mentally and financially. We're approaching streaming overload. Enter Dabby.

This little device, which looks like a chunky tablet, will let you voice search all your streaming subscriptions, plus free content and social media, to find whatever movie or episode you might be looking for. It seeks to replace other devices, like the popular Roku or Fire TV Stick, in order to streamline your streaming experience by cutting down on the time you waste searching for what you want to watch across various ever-changing platforms.

An actually affordable foldable phone

You likely know TCL for its affordable 4K TVs and soundbars, which we love. In keeping with its affordable offerings, the brand showed a prototype of their new foldable phone at this year's CES, which they say will cost less than other upcoming foldable phones. What's noteworthy about this particular model is that the hinge is strong enough to hold the phone in any position; it doesn't automatically snap fully open or closed.

A copycat Nintendo Switch for PC games

The Nintendo Switch has dominated the gaming console market since its release, popularized by its versatility: users can connect it to their home TV for traditional gameplay, or easily disconnect it to bring on-the-go. It's no surprise that other companies are taking note. Dell debuted the Alienware Concept UFO, which looks more or less exactly like a Switch but it runs Windows games, giving users access to a much larger range than the offerings from Nintendo.

A smart speaker that also charges your phone

Belkin is boldly entering the already saturated smart speaker market, where it will compete with the likes of the Amazon Echo, Google Home, and Sonos Move. However, the Soundform Elite -- Belkin's take on the smart speaker -- carves out its own space by offering a perk that other brands don't: charging capabilities. The top of the speaker is actually a wireless charger that can power up Qi-enabled phones, no cable required.

A self-cleaning robotic vacuum and mop that does literally everything for you

If you think your robotic vacuum does it all, think again. The Narwhal T10 not only does everything that the name-brand Roomba and its more affordable copycats can do; it also mops and self-cleans, purportedly making floor cleaning totally hands-free. How? It lives in a box with one tank for clean water and another for dirty. It mops with the clean water, then deposits dirt from the vac and mophead into the filth bucket. The company is in the startup phase but plans to officially launch the product later this year.

A backpack that can charge your phone for you

The Targus Mobile VIP Plus backpack aims to dispell the modern affliction of device anxiety. You won't have to worry about a dead phone leaving you stranded mid-commute or on vacation. This is an updated version of a similar backpack that the company unveiled at CES 2020, and the new model has improved ventilation and an on/off switch to control when your phone charges. While we still love our Anker PowerCore, we're all about minimalizing and consolidating.

This device promises to help you fall asleep 40% faster

It seems like fatigue is just a part of modern life. But does it have to be? In 2019, we saw a huge rise in the popularity of the weighted blanket, which many users found to reduce their anxiety and promote deeper, sounder sleep. Now, French company Urgotech has designed a headband that aims to train your brain while you're awake so you can sleep better at night.

Currently, the market is full of fitness trackers (we're looking at you, FitBit and Apple Watch wearers) that also track sleep cycles. However, what sets the Urgonight headband apart is that it shows you a display of brain activity in real-time so you can identify and alter behavior. It's meant to be used three times a week in 20-minute sessions, and it'll be available in June for $500, so it'll run you about the same as an Apple Watch 5.

Brush your teeth in just 10 seconds

Have you been looking to revolutionize your productivity and cut down on your morning routine by approximately two minutes? While the Y-Brush likely won't drastically change your life, it has been proclaimed a "dental miracle" because it allows you to effectively brush your teeth in just 10 seconds. This strange-looking $125 brush is about on par price-wise with the Oral-B 7000 Smart Series ($129.94) and other similar electric toothbrushes, but it blows them all out of the water when it comes to efficiency.

This harness will tell you how your dog is feeling

Literally every pet owner wants to know if their fur child is happy and healthy. It's too bad our pups can't actually communicate with us. However, we're incredibly excited about the new dog harness revealed by Langualess at CES, which is getting us closer and closer to the day when we'll be able to accurately interpret every bark and tail wag. It measures and analyzes your dog's heart rate, letting you track their moods over time, so you can make sure they really do love you as much as you think they do. (Treats also help.)

A smart lock that doesn't look like a smart lock at all

While we love the convenience of smart locks, like the high-tech August Smart Lock Pro and the classic Kwikset SmartCode Electronic Deadbolt, they're not subtle. They look like smart locks -- which is not an inherently negative thing, but it does clue in passersby to the fact that they might be looking at a home full of expensive smart home gear.

The new Level Lock provides an elegant solution: It's a smart lock that doesn't look like a smart lock. It hides inside the deadbolt you already have, allowing you to remote unlock, share access with friends and family, and use keyless entry, all without altering the physical appearance of your lock and more or less announcing, "I've got a home full of fancy electronics."

A really, really big TV

While Samsung's "The Wall" MicroLED TV is too large to be practical, we'd be remiss if we didn't mention it. The 292-inch screen caught a lot of attention at this year's CES, and for obvious reasons; it's over 24 feet long. While the largest TV we'd ever put in our homes is this significant 82-inch 4K TV, it's fun to gawk at a larger-than-life, totally impractical appliance.

Top-of-the-line hearing aids

The Eargo Neo HiFi is the company's latest innovation. The hearing aids are minimal in appearance, but they offer impressive sound quality, increased bandwidth, and improved noise-reduction technology. The goal is to move toward a natural listening experience no matter the environment. The device is currently available from Eargo's site for $2,650, and in March the price will rise to $2,950.

