17 gifts for her that aren’t a Peloton bike

By now, you may have seen or heard about the controversial Peloton Christmas commercial that launched last week.

It shows a husband gifting his wife a $2,245 Peloton bike on Christmas morning. She documents her year with her Peloton through a series of selfies. As the commercial draws to a close, it's the following Christmas and she says, "A year ago I didn't know how much this would change me, thank you."

What Peloton likely expected to be a touching moment has largely failed to resonate with viewers and has even sparked anger over sexist undertones at the fictional relationship between an already thin woman and the man who gifted her an exercise bike seemingly to improve her looks.

To guide you away from the Peloton husband's poor example, we've compiled 17 fool-proof gifts designed to show that you love and support the woman in your life without gifting a $2,245 exercise bike.

Celebrate her passion

Whether she's passionate about the outdoors, the arts, or her side hustle, she'll always appreciate you for supporting what she cares about. These Christmas presents are perfect for giving her a leg up on her passion project.

AEM Hi Art Watercolor Paint Artist Set: $21.99 at Amazon

This watercolor set is a top-seller on Amazon, and for good reason. The kit comes with paints, brushes, paper, and a palette -- everything she'll need to start exploring in this medium. To give this gift an added umph, check if your local community college or community center offers adult art classes that she can attend.

Raleigh Woman's Revere 1 Endurance Road Bike: $442.19 -- $554.99 at Amazon

If she's been thinking about biking to work or looking to pick up an active weekend hobby, take a look at this road bike by Raleigh. It's good for beginners and is available at a great price point. Take note: Be prepared for some light assembly, as this model will arrive partially disassembled.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 at Amazon

If she loves her music, consider gifting the Apple AirPods Pro. These earbuds are noise-cancelling and are a great option for staying sane on deafeningly loud public transit. If blocking outside noise is less of a concern, opt for the Apple AirPods. They're less expensive but still a great option for running errands and exercising.

Apple MacBook Air: $699.95 at Amazon (was $999)

Whether she's going back to school, getting into graphic design, managing a side hustle, or doing a little bit of everything, it can be a struggle to stay on top of all the to-dos with an old, buggy computer. The Apple MacBook Air is lightweight, easy to use, and exceptionally portable -- perfect for all her laptop needs. We also love how it integrates iMessage and iCloud for iPhone users.

GoPro HERO8 Black Specialty Bundle + SD Card: $399.99 at Backcountry

A picture is worth a thousand words. Help her capture all of her outdoor adventures with this next-generation GoPro. The HERO8 offers GoPro's HyperSmooth 2.0 mode, which works eliminates shakiness to keep video crisp no matter what she's doing. It's also waterproof and designed to be put to the test.

Hugger Mugger Zafu Printed Cushion: $65.95 at Backcountry

If her self-care routine includes meditation, she might enjoy receiving the Zafu printed cushion from Hugger Mugger. Designed to promote healthy posture, this posture-supporting prop can help her stay focused during her next meditation session.

Nikon AF-S FX NIKKOR 50mm f/1.8G Lens: $176.95 at Amazon (was $219.95)

Help her take her photography to the next level with a new lens. This one is a great option for beginner and intermediate photographers as it offers excellent quality for the price. Shooting at 1.8 will produce very sharp and super quick images.



Self-care gifts she actually wants

Self-care can be intensely personal. What works for one person may not be right for the next. That being said, we've found some crowd favorites that can fit right into any wellness routine.

Martha Stewart Collection Solid Faux Fur Throw: $64.99 at Macy's (was $130)

A cozy blanket is always appreciated, and this faux fur version from the Martha Stewart Collection is the perfect thing to snuggle up with on the couch. She'll love that it's machine washable so the upkeep is relatively easy.

La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream: $180 at Saks Fifth Avenue

If you're looking to treat her this holiday season, you can't go wrong with this La Mer Moisturizing Cream. This acclaimed cream heals dryness and leaves the wearer's skin feeling noticeably smoother. It's also said to have a softening effect on lines and wrinkles.

Weleda Skin Food: $16.96 at Amazon

If you're looking for a similarly luxurious product at a lower price point than the La Mer option, we'd suggest Weleda Skin Food. This thick and creamy heavy-duty moisturizer is great for both face and body.

Diptyque Baies Candle: $65 at Saks Fifth Avenue

If the woman in your life loves candles, she'll appreciate the Baies candle from French fragrance house Diptyque. This candle is crafted to evoke the scent of a rose garden near the water's edge and will leave her feeling pampered.

Slip Silk Pillowcase: $85.00 -- $105 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Not only is the sensation of sleeping on silk extremely luxurious, but it's also said to be anti-aging, anti-sleep creasing, and anti-bedhead. Silk is less absorbent than other materials, so face creams and hair products won't seep into her pillowcase as she sleeps, meaning she'll get the most of their beneficial properties.

Timeless pieces she'll love for years to come

When it comes to holiday gifts, you can't go wrong with classic wardrobe and accessory staples that she can wear year after year.

Sorel Kinetic Short Boot: $139.95 at Backcountry

This holiday season, why not gift her winter gear to keep her warm without compromising on style? The Kinetic Short Boots by Sorel are designed specifically for winter commutes. The waterproof exterior keeps the cold out while the fleece-lined interior keeps warmth in.

Diamond Love Knot Stud Earrings: $200 at Macy's

The holiday season is the perfect time to show the women in your life that she's appreciated. And what better way to show your thanks than with a pair of beautiful love knot diamond studs? These 1/10 carat diamond earrings are set in sterling silver.

Diamond Tennis Bracelet: $250 at Macy's

If the woman in your life has her heart set on jewelry this holiday season, we'd suggest this elegant 1/4 carat diamond tennis bracelet from Macy's.

Charter Club Asymmetrical Cashmere Poncho: $59.99 at Macy's (was $159)

We love this asymmetric cashmere poncho from Charter Club. It's the kind of layer that can elevate a white button-down and jeans and also complement a more formal look on a chilly night. She'll love finding this versatile piece under the tree.

Saks Fifth Avenue Collection Cashmere Duster: $118.59 -- $147.50 at Saks Fifth Avenue (was $295)

There's no better way to stay warm during the winter months than by pulling on a cozy layer. This Cashmere Duster from Saks Fifth Avenue's cashmere collection is ultra soft and available in eight flattering colors. She'll be excited to add this winter basic to her wardrobe.

Equipment Rene Classic Blouse: $100.50 at Saks Fifth Avenue (was $250)

There are few pieces of work-wear that are more elegant than a tailored button down. And when it comes to the women's button down, you can't go wrong with Equipment. Help her complete her power suit with this sophisticated emerald green blouse.

