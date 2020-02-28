15 products that will help you prioritize self-care this spring

While many people prioritize self-care as the year begins and winter wreaks havoc on the mind and body, it's vital to maintain such positive habits to stay happy and healthy as the year continues.

The more you engage with self-care activities and attitudes, the more they become second nature.

That's why we're carrying 2019's self-care trend into the new decade and beyond.

As the seasons change, here's how to keep up your self-care initiative or start anew to make it an important part of your life.

London Fog Weighted Blanket: $79.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Weighted blankets aren't just for providing warmth in the winter. Most, including this option, are highly breathable, making them welcome for the spring and later summer. More importantly, they provide a calming presence, helping you sleep better and fend off stress and anxiety.

Spa Room Essential Oil Wellness Pack: $29.99 at Macy's (was $37.99)

What you put in your home essential oil diffuser is most important. Find oils that supplement your attitude or direct positive change. This wellness set of organic oils is an ideal start, as lemon calms, lavender soothes, and peppermint invigorates.

Let that Sh*T Go Journal by Monica Sweeney: $8.99 at Amazon

Journaling is one of the easiest and most effective ways of mastering self-care. This popular and clever journal from Monica Sweeney emphasizes reflection, prioritization, and taking care of yourself. Grab a pen or pencil and write away.

Mkono Hanging Wall Plant Glass Terrariums: $21.99 at Amazon

Succulents and air plants are easy-to-care-for plants to brighten up your home. They also offer a fun DIY project -- a perfect self-care activity in the spring. These beautiful glass terrariums affix to the wall, but first, you can decorate them with beads, pebbles, moss, toys, and whatever else fosters creativity and sparks joy.

Tribeca Living Bamboo Sheet Set: $59.99 - $119.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

It's time to put away your heavy winter sheets. Bamboo options are naturally hypoallergenic and antibacterial, which helps combat dust, dander, and allergies that may arise. They're especially soft, allowing for better breathability under the covers. They're an environmentally friendly option, which should also help you sleep easily.

Manduka ProLite Yoga Mat: $40+ at Amazon

The yoga mat is one potential gateway to physical, mental, and emotional health and clarity. This durable, soft, and eco-friendly mat from Manduka is not only useful for core exercise and yoga, but it also offers a comfortable spot for peaceful reflection and meditation. Especially outside as the weather warms.

David's Tea Top 12 Sampler: $24 at Amazon

A beloved name in looseleaf tea, try this sample of 12 different options from David's Tea. There are black and herbal teas, sweet and spicy teas, teas that help energize you in the morning, and others that will aid you in decompressing at night. A daily cup of tea warms the soul and the body.

Wild Lemongrass Lulu Soy Candle: $14.95 at Amazon

Soy candles burn cleaner, longer, and are derived from a sustainable resource, making them a perfect self-care product for the mind and conscience. Lemongrass clears and clarifies, especially when you're feeling upset or anxious. Light this lovely scented candle to help wind down after a stressful day.

OUAI Chill Pills: $30 at Sephora

A dip in the tub is one of the easiest self-care activities you can take part in at home -- provided you have a tub. Combine relaxing aromas with soothing bubbles in this bath bomb set that focuses on skin-soothing ingredients. It'll leave your mind refreshed and your skin moisturized.

Origins Ginger Body Scrub: $42 at Macy's

A treat for your shower routine, salt scrubs are invigorating and will keep your skin feeling soft and supple. This specific selection is especially inviting, as ginger has therapeutic and cleansing properties for the body as well as the mind -- the best way to start the day.

UpNature Peppermint Essential Oil Roller: $10 at Amazon

More direct than an essential oil diffuser, this roller works by applying the oil straight to your skin. Peppermint is the most popular option, as it stimulates your mind while relieving headaches and pain. Grab this roller and apply once or twice a day to your forehead and neck.

Lost Ocean Adult Coloring Book: $9.29 at Amazon

One of the best ways to clear your mind is through artistic diversion. We love adult coloring books: They're time-consuming, mentally satisfying, and creatively engaging. They also keep you away from screens and distractions, helping you to wind down away from work emails and social media notifications.

Kindle Paperwhite: $129.99 at Amazon

Books are doorways to new and unfamiliar worlds, stoking our curiosity, engaging our hearts, and challenging our minds. A Kindle is a convenient way to take with you hundreds of such stories. Plus, the screen is easy on the eyes and doesn't disrupt you the way a phone or tablet might.

Pandemic Legacy Season One: $57.87 at Amazon (was $69.99)

Mentally stimulating and socially engaging, this innovative and cooperative board game not only provides a welcome escape from work and screens, but it also makes for a fun social gathering. The 'legacy' twist means this game constantly evolves while telling a story, and having a group of friends to regularly play with means something to look forward to throughout the spring.

Free Felt Letter Board: $22.99 at Amazon

Letter boards have grown in popularity for good reason: They're a fun and clever way to leave yourself and others warming, inspiring, or silly messages. Keep one in your bedroom or at your office to offer yourself and those around you helpful reminders and motivational pushes to keep spirits high.

