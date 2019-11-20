14 trending athleisure products that you'll want this winter

If you're anything like us -- and most everyone else -- you'd happily live your whole life in elastic-waist pants, sneakers, and tank tops.

The athleisure trend has made wearing athletic clothing appropriate in basically any context and has brought about a ton of comfortable new styles that make it that much easier to run errands, clean up around the house, and simply lounge around.

From basics to new trends, we're sharing our favorite athleisure picks for this fall. Whether you wear them to work out or to relax is up to you -- we think they're great for both.

Adidas | Edge Lux 3 Running Shoe: $85 at Nordstrom

The classic black and white sneaker is an athleisure basic everyone should invest in. This affordable version by Adidas offers cushioned insoles and is designed specifically for a woman's foot, so whether you're running on the track or running weekend errands, you'll be comfortable. This shoe also comes in an attractive mottled grey.

The North Face | ThermoBall Eco Hooded Parka: $230 at Macy's

When you're out and about, it's nice to have an extra layer on hand. The ThermoBall Eco Hooded Parka is lightweight but long, which gives you added protection without the bulk. We also like that the cinched waist gives the jacket a feminine silhouette.

Herschel Supply Co. | Trail Tour Medium Belt Bag: $45 at Saks Fifth Avenue

If you're going to join the athleisure bandwagon, why not pick up the hottest (and most convenient) accessory the trend has to offer: the fanny pack. These offer a totally hands-free, way to carry everything you need. This belt bag by Herschel Supply Co. is a versatile option with a special pocket for keys, waterproof zippers, and multiple compartments.

Zella | Live in High Waist Leggings: $59 at Nordstrom

When building your athleisure look, a great place to start is with a classic: a pair of black yoga pants. The Live In High Waist Leggings by Zella are ankle-length leggings with a flattering high waist. We love that they're made with anti-chafing fabric and rarely slip down. These leggings run from size XXS (00) to XXL (20).

Sweaty Betty | Fast Track Jacket: $140 at Nordstrom

If you're looking to update your wardrobe for fall, this rust-colored jacket from Sweaty Betty has our vote. We love that it's so lightweight and breathable, but what really won us over is the flattering cut. You'll love how it looks paired with flowy exercise top and your favorite leggings. And if bright colors aren't for you, the Fast Track Jacket also comes in black.

Zella | Mamasana Live in Maternity Ankle Leggings: $65 at Nordstrom

When you're an expectant mother, it's difficult to know what clothes to invest in. These ankle length maternity leggings from Zella come highly recommended, especially for their comfortable feel. While a stretchy panel expands with your growing belly,

Sweaty Betty | Compound Performance Racerback Tank: $50 at Nordstrom

This flowy top from Sweaty Betty is an excellent layering piece that's breathable and lightweight. We love that it's made with sweat-wicking material so that even if you'd plan on a getting sweaty, it has you covered.

On Running | Cloud Running Shoe: $129.95 at Nordstrom

You may have already heard the buzz about Swiss sneaker brand On Running and their vision of redesigning the runner's experience. These Cloud Running Shoes are designed to give runners a soft landing and an explosive take-off. They're also a lightweight, everyday shoe.

Patagonia | Down Vest: $179 at Nordstrom

A well-designed quilted vest can provide an added layer of sportiness and warmth to any athleisure look. We like this down vest by Patagonia for its flattering silhouette, water-resistant finish, and we also love how light it is.

Spanx | Faux Leather Leggings: $98 at Saks Fifth Avenue

If you love the feel of leggings but you're looking for something with more versatility than your usual yoga pants, we suggest these Faux Leather Leggings from Spanx. They look great with a black boot and a chunky sweater or paired with heels and your favorite blazer for a more dressed-up vibe.

Nike | Men's Club Fleece Joggers: $45 at Macy's

Whether you're looking for a classic, casual jogger for lounging around the house or hoping to make a statement in bold lime green or light pink, these Nike joggers are an easy choice. We like that they're comfortable and warm without being too bulky.

Champion | Men's Powerblend Fleece Hoodie: $45 at Macy's

When you're hanging out on a cool day, there's nothing better than pulling on your favorite hoodie. And when it comes to hoodies, we're big fans of the Powerblend Fleece Hoodie by Champion. We like that the Powerblend fleece material is designed to reduce shrinkage and pilling while still delivering on comfort; plus, it's available in 13 different colors.

Club Room | Men's Performance Pocket T-Shirt: $19.50 at Macy's

We're of the mindset that you can never have enough classic t-shirts. We like that these cotton t-shirts from Club Room have a simple, clean look and come in a variety of easy to wear colors, including navy blue, olive green, and light grey.

Skechers | Women's Be-Light Slip-On Casual Sneakers from Finish Line: $40 at Macy's

If you're in the market for casual slip-on sneakers with a sturdy sole, this pair by Sketchers is currently on sale at Macy's for $40. While they may not look like much, these are one of Macy's top-purchased sneakers, and they offer noteworthy comfort in a light, breathable sneaker.

