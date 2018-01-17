  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

12 STRONG Movie Insights from the Actors, Producers and Director

From www.ruralmom.com by Barb Webb
12 STRONG Movie Insights from the Actors, Producers and Director

Thanks to my partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures, I had the honor of attending the 12 STRONG (in theaters January 19) press junket with travel and accommodations provided.  What follows are my thoughts on this extraordinary film and 12 STRONG movie insights from the actors, producers and director of the film shared during the press […]

The post 12 STRONG Movie Insights from the Actors, Producers and Director appeared first on Rural Mom.

Continue reading at Rural Mom