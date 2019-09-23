12 items we’re ordering now to have by the weekend

Whether you're looking forward to spending the upcoming weekend relaxing at home, exploring the outdoors, traveling near or far, playing with your pet, or hosting a tailgate, these products are sure to enhance your experience.

That's why we're buying these items now -- so we can enjoy them this weekend and make the most of our downtime. We've put this list in order by cost, from low to high, so you can shop at any price point for your weekend plans.

1. Petrageous Designs Turtleneck Dog Sweater

Dogs also like to be warm and cozy when cooler weather rolls around. This adorable turtleneck dog sweater is perfect for keeping comfortable around the house or staying protected from the cold on long walks and hikes. All sizes are on sale (only $16.50 for a medium), and your dog will definitely thank you.

2. Spider-Man: Far From Home on Blu-Ray

The last entry in the third phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe - and maybe the last time we'll see Spider-Man under the Disney Marvel banner - came to Blu-ray last week. A fire monster, magical hero, and extended trippy nightmare make this MCU film on of their most visually stunning. Get the Blu-ray for 41% off at $22.96 or upgrade to 4K for 39% off at $27.96.

3. Eldritch Horror - Fantasy Flight Games

Inspired by the stories of H.P. Lovecraft, Eldritch Horror is a cooperative, role-playing tabletop game where you and your friends investigate global anomalies, fight monsters, and try to save the world from utter doom. The game is different every time you play, making it a great deal at $47.90, especially considering you're likely to get hooked and want to purchase the many expansions available.

4. Borderlands 3 - PS4

The latest installment in the irreverent post-apocalyptic loot and shoot franchise is now available, and Borderlands 3 looks to be everything fans have enjoyed across the previous games. Exotic worlds, wild characters, and lots and lots of guns make up this adult, cartoonish return to Pandora. Despite just being released, it's slightly lower than the standard new game price at $53.17.

5. Herschel Supply Co. Sutton Duffle Bag

If you're planning a weekend getaway, this durable and attractive duffel bag is the ideal size for two days of travel. It's compact enough to be a carryon but spacious enough to contain everything you might need, and while it's on sale for $60.60, it's a worthwhile buy for anyone who likes to travel in style.

6. Blackstone Table Top Griddle

With college and professional football well underway, tailgating season is upon us. One of the essentials when heading to the stadium is a portable, powerful grill. This tabletop griddle from Blackstone features durable stainless steel and an easy-to-carry design. At $79.99 this grill is a bargain, and it will serve you well for years of games to come.

7. Amazon All-new Kindle

Amazon's All-new Kindle offers a cheaper version of its classic wireless device that offers weekends full of literary diversions. While this iteration has the smallest storage at 4GB, that still translates to thousands of books, more than enough to keep you busy. Buy for $89.99 when taking up Amazon's special offer of three free months of Kindle Unlimited.

8. Cloud Cotton Bathrobe

There's no better feeling than relaxing in a luxury bathrobe after a hot, refreshing shower. This Cloud Cotton offering from Parachute is soft, fluffy, and calming, making it an essential addition to your bathing routine. Invest in one for $99, and you'll be starting and ending your day in the utmost comfort.

9. Landmann Fire Pit

Autumn is arguably the best time of year for an outdoor fire, and if you have the space for a fire pit, we love this Landmann Big Sky Fire Pit with its fun and outdoorsy theme. It's currently on sale for only $106.90, plus it's easy to use and will keep you and your friends warm on cool fall nights.

10. Ultimate Ears Boom 3

The third version of the quintessential Bluetooth speaker - the UE Boom 3 - features immersive, 360-degree sound while being waterproof and easy to transport. The Boom 3 is perfect for anywhere: around the house, on a patio, camping, on the water, at a tailgate. It's on sale for $119 in all designs - our favorite is ultraviolet purple.

11. Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar

Bose is known by audiophiles everywhere for the impressive sound quality of its devices, and this soundbar is no exception. It's a must for anyone who wants a state-of-the-art sound system setup, and it provides clear, crisp audio for anything you watch or listen to. Right now, it's discounted $50, and the $199 is a low price to pay for an immersive television experience.

12. Samsung 75-inch LED UHD TV

Make sure you have the optimum entertainment setup when cold nights and stormy days roll around. Samsung makes some of the best Smart TVs on the market, but if you don't want to splurge on their new QLED technology, this is the next best option: a 4K ultra-high-definition option at one of its largest sizes. It's a decent deal at $1,197.99, and well worth it.

