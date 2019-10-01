12 high-quality electronics that you can get for $75 or less

There is a push and pull that exists when it comes to shopping around for new electronics. They're often marked up when first released, but that's also when the desire to obtain them is the highest.

However, if you know when to buy, you don't have to strain your finances to get some new tech -- new for you, at least. Whether you wait until a price drop or you preorder at a discount, you can find devices and accessories at a reasonable cost.

We've found some of our favorite electronics below $75, so it's time to buy if any of these are on your wishlist.

1. urBeats 3 Earphones -- $44.95

If full on-ear headphones aren't your thing, check out these new earbuds from Beats. The wired in-ear headphones are lightweight and compact while still maintaining durability, and they're best used while working or traveling. They also come in a range of color options. This model has a lightning connection, so you can use it with your iPhone without needing any additional parts. There's also an option with a standard 3.5 mm connector, if that's more your speed.

2. All-New Fire 7 Tablet -- $49.99

Amazon's most popular tablet now features more storage and a faster processor. Watch, read, or create content, enjoy the high-quality camera, and pair up with Alexa. It comes in a few different colors and also features an offer to double the storage while remaining inexpensive.

3. PlayStation Classic Console -- $56.49

For nostalgic gamers, check out the classic version of the original PlayStation. There are plenty of fantastic games from PS1 worth revisiting -- and it's much easier to do that with a more efficient, smaller console. It includes 20 pre-loaded games, including fan-favorites Final Fantasy VII and Twisted Metal, and if you buy this mini pack you can get 101 more games for just $22.89.

4. All-new Echo Dot with Clock -- $59.99

The 3rd gen Echo Dot is similar to the previous model but it's cloth-wrapped and includes an LED display that can show the time, outdoor temperature, or an alarm. The display's brightness automatically adjusts to the amount of light in the room, and it can pair with compatible Echo devices around your home. Preorder now and get it when it's released on Oct. 16.

5. Aukey 1080p Dash Cam -- $59.99

Dash cams allow you peace of mind, since you know you're recording what you see on the road in case of an accident. Aukey makes some of the best and most affordable options, including this model that sports the most important features: 1080p quality, a 170-degree field of view, and motion detection.

6. The Last of Us Part II -- $59.99

The long-awaited follow up to the award-winning, critically and publicly acclaimed survival thriller The Last of Us is coming in February 2020. This is a high-quality event game you want to embrace to its fullest. It already looks to be worth every penny and more, and you can preorder now.

7. Ring Indoor Cam -- $59.99

Stay aware of what's going on in your home with this handy HD indoor cam from Ring that you can set up in any room and monitor from your phone or tablet. It also features Alexa compatibility for added convenience, helping to transform your residence into a fully functioning smart home.

8. Beats EP On-Ear Headphones -- $64.95

Featuring stylish design and quality sound, Beats offers some of the most sought-after headphones on the market. If white is your look, be sure to grab these on-ear headphones while they're on sale at 50% off -- a significant reduction for a significant pair of headphones.

9. Wireless Soundbar from TaoTronics -- $65.99

While most audio hookups -- and soundbars in particular -- can easily strain your budget, TaoTronics offers a selection of quality, price-friendly options for the more casual audiophiles. This 32-inch wireless soundbar makes a great addition to your home audio setup, enhancing the sound of any Smart TV or console gaming.

10. Ultimate Ears Wonderboom -- $69.99

Ultimates Ears makes some of the best portable Bluetooth speakers on the market, and the Wonderboom is their least expensive offer without sacrificing quality. It's waterproof and easy to transport, making it an ideal option for camping or bringing to the beach. There are also plenty of color options to match your preference.

11. Mini Projector and Screen -- $69.99

You may not be able to find a quality television for under $75, but you can grab a solid projector and screen for your viewing needs. This mini projector features high-quality resolution, a long-lasting lamp, and compatibility with USB, HDMI, and SDI cards. It comes with a screen, completing your home entertainment setup; both are also easy to transport.

12. HP OfficeJet 3830 -- $49.89

No home office is complete without a comprehensive wireless printer. HP is the leader in home office supplies, and one of their most popular home printers works to copy, scan, and fax -- all for under $50. This offer also features an Amazon Dash Replenishment option, which automatically reorders ink or toner when running low.

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.