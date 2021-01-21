11 things you didn't know you could cook in an air fryer

Surprising things you can cook in an air fryer

It’s easy to think of an air fryer as a niche kitchen appliance that only comes in handy for making french fries, onion rings, and other fried goodies you don’t want to feel guilty about eating. If you want to enjoy your favorite fried foods with less oil and fat, an air fryer is certainly a no-brainer investment for your kitchen — but that’s not all it’s good for.

An air fryer uses convection cooking action, which means it circulates air around your food for even cooking results, which allows you to bake, roast, broil, and more. We’ve created a list of 11 of the most surprising things you can cook in an air fryer — and if you haven’t yet invested in one of these multi-functional appliances, we’ve also put together a list of the best air fryers available.

How to make donuts in an air fryer

An air fryer can satisfy a sweet tooth with delicious donuts that don’t require any splattering, popping oil. You can use canned biscuit dough shaped with a donut cutter or whip up your own dough from scratch, but you have to spray the air fryer basket with cooking spray before adding the donuts. They only take about five minutes to cook, though you have to flip them halfway through.

How to make mac and cheese in an air fryer

It’s hard to disappoint with mac and cheese, and your air fryer makes it super quick and easy to enjoy. Prepare a box of macaroni and cheese according to the directions, then add it to your air fryer pan or a separate baking dish and cook for about 15 minutes until a crust forms on top.

How to cook steak in an air fryer

Pull off a perfectly seared steak by placing the seasoned meat in your air fryer — you just need to use tongs to flip it once during the cooking process. A medium steak takes only 12 to 14 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit in an air fryer, too.

How to cook baked potatoes in an air fryer

If you’re tired of waiting an hour for baked potatoes in the oven, an air fryer can shave as much as 20 minutes off the cooking time. Just make sure to preheat, and pierce the potatoes with a fork or knife before cooking.

How to make popcorn in an air fryer

Your air fryer can easily double as a popcorn maker for family movie nights. Line the air fryer’s basket with a sheet of foil to keep the popcorn from escaping and let it preheat for five minutes before adding the kernels. You know the popcorn is ready when the popping stops.

How to cook pizza in an air fryer

You can definitely cook your favorite frozen pizza in your air fryer, but don’t shy away from making a homemade pie either. Place the rolled out dough in the air fryer basket without toppings, and assemble your pizza in the appliance. It usually takes just 10 to 12 minutes to get perfectly cooked pizza.

How to make grilled cheese in an air fryer

Whether it’s time for lunch or a midnight snack, you can make a delicious grilled cheese in your air fryer. Butter a slice of bread and place it, buttered side down, in the air fryer. Top it with the cheese of your choice and another slice of buttered bread face up. Just be sure to flip the sandwich halfway through cooking, which usually takes about seven to 18 minutes.

How to make hard-boiled eggs in an air fryer

Forget about having to mess with a pot of boiling water for hard-boiled eggs. Add your eggs to a preheated air fryer’s basket and cook them for about 15 minutes — or 10 minutes for soft-boiled eggs. Dunk the eggs in ice water after cooking until they’re cool enough to handle.

How to make chocolate chip cookies in an air fryer

You can make a variety of cookies in an air fryer, but chocolate chip cookies are always a crowd-pleaser. Use your favorite store-bought or homemade dough, and line the air fryer basket with parchment paper before placing the cookies inside to bake.

How to make lasagna in an air fryer

Believe it or not, you can make delicious homemade lasagna in an air fryer. Prepare your favorite lasagna recipe in an air fryer pan, and cook it for about 40 minutes until the cheese is completely melted and browned on top.

How to cook lobster tails in an air fryer

Your air fryer makes it easy to enjoy delicious lobster tails with little work. Butterfly the lobster and place it in the air fryer basket, meat side up. For even more flavor, brush the lobster with herbed butter, then cook it for five to eight minutes or until the meat is opaque.

What air fryer should I get?

Intrigued by all these many possibilities? All you need is a high-quality air fryer — and some accessories — to get started.

Philips XXL Air Fryer: $249.95 at Amazon

We love this air fryer because its extra-large capacity makes it easy to cook a meal for the whole family, offering up as many as six portions. It also doesn’t need to be preheated, so you can start cooking right away.

Ninja 4 qt. Digital Air Fryer: $99.99 at Best Buy (was $119.99)

This air fryer features a multi-level rack in addition to its air frying basket and crisper plates, so you can even use it as a dehydrator. It also comes with a recipe book in case you need some cooking inspiration.

Dash Compact Air Fryer: $62.99 at Macy’s

If you don’t have much space, this 2-quart air fryer features a slim design that can fit in most kitchens. It also offers an auto-off function to prevent overcooking.

De’Longhi Livenza Air Fry Digital Convection Oven: $199.96 at Amazon

For those who prefer an oven-style design, this feature-packed air fryer is the perfect option. It offers nine presets that take the guesswork out of making pizza, cookies, and other foods and a heat lock system to maintain a consistent temperature.

COSORI 6-Piece Air Fryer Accessories: $46.72 at Amazon

If you want to get the most versatility from your air fryer, it helps to invest in an air fryer accessories set like this one. It includes a cake pan, pizza pan, multi-purpose rack with skewers, and other accessories that are compatible with multiple air fryer models.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.