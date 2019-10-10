11 best brands that use ocean plastic

This year, HP released its new Elite Dragonfly laptop, marketed as the world's first-ever PC made with ocean-bound plastics.

The company used plastics collected from beaches and shores that would otherwise end up in oceans, rivers, or lakes. While these recycled plastics make up just 5% of the whole laptop, we can't help but love the idea.

If you want to be a conscientious consumer and HP has you feeling inspired, here are some brands that make products from recycled oceanbound plastic to consider.

(If you're looking for noteworthy ocean-friendly brands on sale, the Patagonia Stretch Rainshadow Jacket is marked down 50% to $98.93 for men and women. Adidas Parley trail running shoes for men and women are also reduced by 50% at $61.83.)

HP ink and toner

HP is a fairly sustainable company as a whole. They currently aim to use 7% recycled plastics in all their products, and their eventual goal is to use 30% by the end of 2025. Since 2000, HP has used over 199 million pounds of recycled plastic to manufacture new Original HP ink and toner cartridges, diverting many tons of plastic from reaching oceans or landfills.

Patagonia Stretch Rainshadow Jackets

Patagonia was the first outdoors retail brand to manufacture fleece from recycled plastic bottles in the 90s, and recently they've been using yarns built from sources including discarded fishing nets in the new Stretch Rainshadow Jackets line (available for women and men).

Adidas Parley

This is the official collaboration between Adidas and Parley for the Oceans, an environmental organization that fights ocean plastic pollution. All the products in the line are made with oceanbound plastics. It includes trail running shoes for men and women, the Ultraboost sneaker for men and women, tees, shorts, and more.

Rothy's shoes

Rothy's shoes are currently trending. They're made from recycled single-use plastic water bottles, which prevents those bottles from eventually reaching the ocean or a landfill and repurposes them into fashionable footwear. The brand makes flats, loafers, sneakers, and more for women and kids and in a variety of color and pattern options.

Bureo sunglasses and skateboards

This is a brand that makes a wide range of items, from sunglasses to Jenga sets to skateboards, all from retired fishing nets recovered on the coasts of Chile. They partnered with COSTA sunglasses to make specs that protect your eyes and the earth, and they also sell skateboards, each of which promises to prevent more than 30 square feet of harmful fishnets from entering the oceans.

Captain Blankenship beauty products

A beauty brand that makes hair and body products that are sulfate-, paraben-, and preservative-free in containers made from recycled ocean plastic? We're all in. They make dry shampoo from natural ingredients that won't irritate your scalp as well as volumizing sea salt hairspray, nourishing hair oil, and more.

United by Blue apparel and gear

United By Blue produces apparel and gear made from recycled single-use plastic bottles; plus, for each item sold, the company removes a pound of trash from shores and beaches. So far, they've helped remove over 1.7 million pounds of waste from oceans and coastlines. The brand makes reusable tote bags and backpacks as well as vests, tees, and other outdoor and travel equipment.

4Ocean bracelets and bottles

This is a social entrepreneurship that has removed millions of pounds of trash from our oceans and coasts. Their signature bracelets are made from collected trash and their reusable water bottles are totally plastic-free, and the company also pledges to remove a pound of debris for each item bought.

SUGA yoga mats

This stands apart from the rest of our list because they're made from recycled wetsuits rather than ocean-bound plastics or discarded fishing nets. All of the brand's yoga mats are made in the U.S., and their unique material actually makes them grippier than your average yoga mat.

Fishpond backpacks

A Colorado-based company, Fishpond used abandoned fishing nets to make their Cyclepong fabric, which lines their River Bank Backpack as well as their other duffles and totes. The backpack is sturdy, water-resistant, and ocean-friendly.

Kevin Murphy hair products

Kevin Murphy has committed to using 100% recycled ocean plastic to package all of their hair care products, including this Killer Waves Curl Enhancer. The company projects that it will remove approximately 360 tons of plastic from the oceans every year.

