10 must-haves for Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day weekend is a time for celebration, relaxation, and remembrance. It also marks the unofficial start of summer vacation season, so whether you're reclining at home or going all out with your loved ones, there's no better time to stock up on party supplies.

We've compiled 10 of our Memorial Day must-haves, ranging from fun yard games to grills and speakers. We're sure each will take your Memorial Day adventures to the next level.

1. Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth speaker

The SoundLink Revolve+ is the Ferrari of Bluetooth speakers. Featuring Bose's 360-degree sound technology, this portable unit delivers deep, clear bass and powerful volume in every direction for up to 16 hours per charge. It equips a flexible fabric handle for easy transport, is water-resistant, and seamlessly pairs to your phone for voice controls. If you're looking to liven up your party, you can pair two speakers together for true stereo.

2. Weber E-310 propane grill

Grilling is synonymous with Memorial Day, and this year, you deserve the best of the best. Weber's E-310 propane grill satisfies that requirement and then some, as the brand has earned its reputation for quality for almost 70 years. The E-310 boasts three burners generating 30,000 BTUs of heat, 529 square inches of cooking space, easy push-button ignition, and a clever grease management system that reduces flare ups.

3. AO Coolers soft cooler

Coolers are handy every day of the year, but during Memorial Day, they're essential equipment. This soft canvas unit from AO Coolers provides a neat alternative to traditional hard coolers with a stylish, more convenient design. Available in 8 colors, the cooler comes in 12, 24, 36, and 48-can varieties, and features thick insulation to keep your libations chilled. In fact, it's guaranteed to hold ice for 24 hours in 120-degree weather.

4. Hakol soft-tipped lawn darts

Thought lawn darts were outlawed? Think again! These safe, soft-tipped lawn darts from Hakol allow you to experience the outdoor fun of the classic without the threat of serious bodily harm. The game offers a unique challenge combining accuracy, technique, and power, and these darts and target rings glow in the dark for day and nighttime use.

5. WildHorn Outfitters Terralite folding chair

If you think all folding chairs are the same, you're not completely wrong. There isn't a plethora of unique features that separates different models, rather the quality of the materials used. That's what makes the WildHorn Outfitters Terralite so impressive. It's extremely lightweight at just 2.5 pounds, but it's made from aircraft-grade 7075 aluminum and can support up to 300 pounds. Speaking of features, though, the Terralite feet prevent the chair from sinking into soft sand or mud, making it the perfect beach chair.

6. Sun Bum moisturizing sunscreen

This one isn't as sexy as our other entrants, but the fact remains that you need to protect yourself. To safeguard your skin from Memorial Day weekend sun, choose a sunblock like Sun Bum. This version stands out for its water resistance, antioxidants, vitamin E content, and pleasant coconut scent. It's available in SPF 15, 30, 50 and 70, and comes in an 8-ounce bottle.

7. Mixology 14-piece bartender kit

You have a cooler to keep your drinks cold, but you're missing a vital part of the equation. Mixology's 14-piece bartender kit will help you craft picture-perfect cocktails with its stainless steel shaker, double-sided jigger, muddler, strainer, two pourers, and more. The comprehensive bar set also comes with its own stylized cylinder case, which helps keep the pieces together if the party gets crazy.

8. Luenx polarized Aviator sunglasses

Polarized designer sunglasses shield your eyes and look great, but they cost a pretty penny. These Aviators from Luenx look and perform just like a more expensive brand, but at a fraction of the cost. Considering how many sunglasses get damaged or go missing during outdoor parties, this seems like a smart buy. These glasses offer 100 percent UV400 eye protection, tough yet lightweight construction, and skin-friendly nose pads for more comfort.

9. Laguna Beach cabana towel set

Beach vacations and Memorial Day celebrations go hand-in-hand, and a high-quality towel goes a long way toward peak rest and relaxation. This soft plush cotton example from Laguna Beach is 50 percent thicker than a standard beach towel, and measures 70 x 35 inches. It's available in several fashionable styles as well, including navy/almond, midnight blue/seafoam, and the classic red, white, and blue.

10. Aeris travel pillow

Some people attend parties during Memorial Day, some host them, and some get completely out of dodge for an epic long weekend. If roadtrips or airplanes are on your agenda this holiday, consider this clever travel pillow from Aeris. It allows the wearer to easily adjust the shape of the pillow to fit the contours of their neck, and it includes earplugs and a sleeping mask. Its memory foam construction features ventilation holes as well, all of which combine to help you get the most out of your sleep.

