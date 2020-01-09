The 10 most influential tech products of the 2010s

Although Nikola Tesla envisioned a wireless system that could connect the world back in the early 1900s, the first attempt at a computer-to-computer message didn't happen until 1969. Twenty-one years after that, the internet was finally ready for the general public.

Interestingly, in 1982, nearly a decade before humans had access to the internet, a Coke vending machine at Carnegie Mellon University became the first smart device. This machine was able to report not only the amount of inventory available but the temperature of the beverages as well.

In 2011, Apple introduced Siri, which provided the technology with a personality that created a tipping point for acceptance, helping usher in the golden age for connected devices.

The 2010s comprised a decade of innovation as everything from virtual assistants to smart doorbells flooded the market. Smartphones, for example, transitioned from being considered luxury items to becoming essential gadgets that we depend on in our daily lives. Following is a list of the most influential tech and how each evolved throughout the 2010s.

Apple iPad

Apple released its first iPad in 2010. Over the course of the next 9 years, the company released 7 generations that updated and improved upon the original. The initial models were about twice as thick as the latest design, and while they were remarkably innovative, that first iPad only hinted at what was to come. The latest version is a digital recording studio, an art studio, a movie studio, a writer's loft, a portable business office, and more. It allows you to interact via voice, your finger, a gesture, or a pen. You can even pay bills with just a glance. There's the 12.9-inch iPad Pro if you prefer a model with a sizable canvas; on the other hand, for something even more portable, there's the Apple iPad Mini.

Voice assistant

In 2011, when Siri was incorporated into the iPhone, the high-tech voice assistant seemed to be more of a novelty. However, it wasn't long before digital virtual assistants spread from your smartphone to nearly every device in your home. Today, no matter where you are in your house, all you have to do is ask for help and either Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant, or some other hyper-attentive digital helper will lower the heat, unlock the door, turn on the lights, or perform nearly any task you require -- without complaining. If you're looking for the latest digital virtual assistant, Apple's Siri is available on the iPhone 11 Pro, Amazon's Alexa is available on the 3rd generation Echo, and you can get Google Assistant on Google Nest Hub.

Apple Watch

In 2015, Apple released its first smartwatch. Although initially it was only considered a complement to an iPhone, it immediately became a best-selling product. Over the past five years, as health, fitness, and technology have become more and more intertwined, the Apple Watch has evolved to serve as not only a standalone device, but more of a guardian angel. The Series 5 Apple Watch device can not only track your heart rate and monitor the quality of your sleep, but it can actually send out an emergency call if it detects that you've fallen.

Apple Airpods

Late in 2016, Apple released the first AirPods. In years since, these iconic white earbuds have become wildly trendy. The innovative and sleek wireless design connected via Bluetooth with the iPhone 5 and up. These devices allowed you to hear without the inconvenience of being physically connected to your gadget via a wire. Over the years, the battery life increased and Siri was added. With the latest version, the AirPods Pro, you get active noise reduction, increased water and sweat resistance, adaptive EQ, and more.

Nintendo Switch

The latest and greatest in gaming is the Nintendo Switch. This innovative console is unique in that you can effortlessly switch between playing on a TV and gaming on a handheld screen, accurately mirroring the way people consume entertainment content. Ironically, the newest version, the Nintendo Switch Lite doesn't offer this, as it is optimized for handheld gameplay, but it does feature a more affordable price.

Chromebook laptops

When the Chromebook laptop was introduced in 2011, it was an affordable laptop that ran on a Linux-based Chrome OS operating system. The problem was that the device was slightly ahead of its time as it was entirely dependent on the internet in order to function. Five years later, in 2016, Chromebooks actually outsold Macs and the industry shifted, favoring cloud-based apps. Now, with a scant 128GB of internal memory, the latest HP Chromebook laptop is one of the smartest, most value-conscious tech purchases you can make.

4K TVs

Sharp announced a 4K Ultra HD TV in 2013. Unfortunately, 4K content wasn't readily available at that point in time; it took a few years for the entertainment industry to catch up. Even two or three years ago, it wasn't advisable to purchase a 4K TV because there just wasn't enough 4K content to watch. Now, however, with every service from Amazon Prime to Hulu to Netflix offering 4K content, a 4K TV makes an excellent addition to any entertainment setup. In fact, with more than a billion shades of brilliant color, the Samsung 65-Inch QLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV could just be the smart device that unites your home network in a single, easy to access way that is more dynamic than - but still compatible with - an Echo.

Oculus virtual reality gaming headset

It's hard to believe, but in 2012, Palmer Luckey announced a kickstarter campaign to make his virtual reality software available to developers so they could create content. The successful campaign surpassed the company's goal by tenfold. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, acquired Oculus and the consumer product was finally released in 2016. The latest Oculus Quest is a fully immersive virtual reality gaming headset that has 128 GB of internal memory, integrated VR audio, and room-scale tracking. Plus, the system can be played anywhere by using just the headset and controllers.

DJI Phantom drone

The first Phantom drone was released in 2013 and could be purchased with a GoPro camera, making it a must-have for aspiring photographers and filmmakers. In those early days, the battery lasted nearly 10 minutes. The current high-end model has a built-in camera, offers a quieter flight, includes obstacle sensing in five directions, and delivers up to 30 minutes of flight time. If you're not ready to go all in for a professional model, however, the DJI Phantom Aerial UAV Drone Quadcopter is an affordable option that is compatible with a GoPro and can fly at an impressive 22 mph.

Fire TV streaming device

The first Amazon Fire TV, a 1080p streaming device, was released in 2014 with Sev Zero, a game that was touted as pushing the limits of living room gaming. Over half a decade later, gaming incentives are no longer needed to entice buyers as the latest version, the Fire TV Cube, is a hands-free, Alexa-enabled device that delivers 4K Ultra HD to your smart TV and offers streaming options ranging from Hulu and Disney+ to Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. Beyond that, it can control your lights, let you see who is at the front door, and more, all without you ever needing to get up from your couch.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.