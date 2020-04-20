10 free resources for staying fit while sheltering in place

You're used to the motivation of a group exercise class, and you're struggling to find the will to workout without your usual gym buddy. It's tough to stay on track when your routine has been turned upside down.

Technically, you don't need to work out. You can sink into your couch and marathon "Love is Blind" until you can't stand the sound of Jessica's voice anymore. But there are lots of good reasons why you should consider working up a sweat. Chief among them is that exercise is an effective way to control stress.

There's currently an incredible slew of free resources available, including free trials galore from fitness app providers. Make the best of your time inside and focus your thoughts on something other than the anxiety-producing news cycle.

Here are 10 places you can access free fitness content during the quarantine.

1. Nike Training Club

Nike has opened up its app's premium content to all users. Premium content includes training programs and tips from Nike athletes, and there are workouts to suit all types of exercisers, from runners to yogis. Many of these workouts can be done using just bodyweight or with basic equipment like a medicine ball or dumbbells.

2. Sworkit

Kids driving you up the wall? You love them to bits, but it's tough to find ways to entertain them every second of the day -- especially if you're trying to focus while working from home. The lovely folks at Sworkit have put together a selection of workouts that will help your kids burn off some energy while you're all cooped up together

3. Daily Burn

Daily Burn is the app to download if you're desperately missing the excitement of in-person fitness classes. Daily Burn features a selection of upbeat instructors and fun classes. While live workouts have been put on hold because of coronavirus, there's no shortage of content on the app. The company is also offering people an extended 60-day free trial. Current users can reach out to support to redeem the offer, as well.

4. Sweat

Hit download on this app with a thriving fitness community and enjoy a whole month of free content. You have until April 7 to grab the extended trial offer. Why bother? The app has weeks and weeks of fitness content, most of it requiring no equipment whatsoever. The company has donated $100,000 to the World Health Organization and the UN's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, and users can also choose to donate directly to the fund when they register.

5. Fitbit Premium

Fitbit, one of the most recognizable names in the fitness wearables world, is giving users a 90-day trial of its premium app offerings. The upgraded content includes advanced sleep tools, guided programs, dynamic workouts, and more.

6. Peloton

The at-home studio cycle giant is now offering an extended 90-day trial (usually 30 days) for customers new to the app. You don't need an expensive bike or treadmill to take advantage of the offer, either. Download the app on a tablet for access to spin, yoga, and cross-training class options for a whole three months of free content. If you already have a bicycle, put it on a trainer to ride indoors without investing thousands in a Peloton.

7. Orangetheory Fitness

While this company has been forced to close its physical locations, it hasn't fizzled out into nothingness. Fans of the chain can hop online and experience Orangetheory at home. Each day, a new workout video is posted. Content is also available via the app.

8. Down Dog Yoga

For those searching for something a bit calmer, Down Dog Yoga is opening up access to all of their apps for a limited time. Content will be completely free until May 1. The company is also providing free access to students, teachers, and healthcare workers until July 1. Why bother grabbing a mat? Bending and twisting into numerous yoga poses isn't just a tool for increasing flexibility, it's a stress-busting activity that also happens to be family-friendly.

9. Check out Instagram

Fitness pros around the country are taking to Instagram to live-stream workouts. Celebrity fitness trainer Phil Catudal, who has been live-streaming workouts via Instagram. Interested? Follow along at @trainedbyphil. Workouts go live daily at 10 a.m. PST and -- if you're more of a night owl -- are also uploaded to IGTV and YouTube. The sessions are simple and easy to customize with whatever you have lying around the house, plus they're family-friendly. Advanced tips are offered for fitness enthusiasts wanting a tougher workout.

10. Calm

Keeping your mind fit is just as important as paying attention to your physical self. Calm, the popular app for relaxation, sleep, and meditation, has a handy page of free resources for people seeking to cultivate a safe mental headspace during uncertain times.

