10 best Mother’s Day gifts of 2019

Mother's Day is approaching, and if you are still hunting for the perfect gift, we have a list of ideas for all of the wonderful moms out there.

You know your mom best, but sometimes you need a bit of inspiration to get going. Maybe she's a big reader (or an aspiring reader) who could use a new device for her eBooks. Perhaps she prefers a way to keep up on her favorite movies and shows. Or if she is more sentimental, consider a journal that the two of you can work on together.

Every mom is different and has their own tastes, but we've put together a list that has something for everyone.

1. Flowers

It's hard to go wrong with a gorgeous bouquet. Whether you opt for a classic bouquet of a dozen roses or a more exotic mix of tropical flowers, almost any mom appreciates a bouquet on Mother's Day.

If you want to support local but also want the convenience of shopping online, The Bouqs Co. is an excellent option. They partner with farmers around the country to provide you with same-day delivery in most regions. In addition, their local-focused business model means less environmental impact and a lower overall price than most flower delivery services.

2. Kindle Paperwhite

An eReader is a worthwhile way to gain access to millions of books, magazines, and audiobooks, and the Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best. Its 6-inch touchscreen has an anti-glare coating for a reading experience that feels remarkably like reading from a page.

The Kindle Unlimited service offers access to over a million titles, and if your local library uses the Overdrive app, you can borrow eBooks through your library. The Paperwhite is also fully waterproof, making it tough enough for beach or poolside use without having to worry about a bit of water.

3. KitchenAid mixer

If your mother enjoys baking and is in need of a new stand mixer, the KitchenAid Mixer is one of the best available. With the dozens of color choices available, it's easy to find the perfect shade to fit your mother's style.

The stainless steel bowl has a convenient handle and a massive 5-quart capacity, and the motor offers 10 speeds with a simple control knob. In addition, the several included attachments allow for a variety of culinary tasks, and the pouring shield is a convenient feature. This is the ultimate stand mixer that any baker will appreciate.

4. Salt Fat Acid Heat cookbook

This cookbook is hailed by many as the only cookbook a chef will ever need. Samin Nosrat's cooking philosophy encourages creativity and powerful flavor combinations, and this book includes dozens of well-illustrated recipes that are easy to follow for cooks of any experience level. It's not so much of a cookbook, though, as it is an educational resource.

If your mother takes pride in her hospitality or has watched the popular Netflix series hosted by the author, this is the book for her.

5. Origins best seller skin kit

Taking care of her skin is probably already part of your mom's daily care routine but it's always fun to switch the products up.

The Origins best seller kit includes a variety of skin care products, from face cleanser to anti-aging serum. They're also all made from natural ingredients so she can feel good about using them.

6. Echo Dot

A smart assistant can be a simple way to simplify your mother's day-to-day tasks, whether she needs to control the lights from across the room, look up the answer to a question, or play music on command.

The Echo Dot uses Amazon Alexa and can connect to a wide variety of smart appliances, including speakers, lights, and thermostats. The learning curve is easy, so even if your mom is a bit technologically challenged, she will likely come to appreciate this little gadget.

7. Q&A a Day: 5-year journal

Whether your mother currently keeps a journal or has always wanted to, this simple guided journal offers an easy way to make a few quick reflections on the day. Its unique design gives you an interesting look at five years of your life once the journal is complete since you can compare the answers from one year to answers from another. You could also give this gift to yourself and complete it alongside your mother, keeping each other motivated throughout the process.

8. Essential oil diffuser

A soothing aroma is something almost anyone appreciates, and an essential oil diffuser can give your mother a simple way to fill her home or office with her favorite scents.

One model that stands out is the VITRUVI Stone Diffuser, which is as decorative as it is soothing. The essential oils are diffused by ultrasonic vibrations rather than heat, producing more natural scents.

9. Roku Ultra Express

Whether your mother enjoys watching the latest episodes of her favorite shows or binge watching classics, a streaming device is a simple way to watch shows and movies through services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu.

Roku was the original streaming device, and they still offer some of the most affordable options, like the Roku Express. Setting up the Roku Express is easy, and the included remote is an easy way to navigate the menu and apps. It's also a great way for you and your mother to watch shows together since you can choose when and where you stream.

10. Apple Watch

A smart watch is a tiny tool that packs a punch and can help your mother track exercise and heart rate, answer phone calls and texts, and install a variety of apps. Apple's Series 4 Apple Watch is one of the best smart watches available and is equipped with GPS, Bluetooth, and LTE.

If your mother is elderly, both of you may appreciate the peace-of-mind offered by the health monitors and emergency features included. However, an Apple Watch is a tool that can benefit moms of any age and activity level.

