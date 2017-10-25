The 10 Best LMP Cakes of all Time

If there’s one thing every party needs, it’s a great dessert. Our personal favorite is CAKE because it’s an opportunity to get creative and add an unexpected decor element to your party. Here are some of our favorite cakes from over the years:

1. Celebrating 70 with a Whimsical Garden Party– For Seri’s Mom’s 70th birthday, they celebrated with a gorgeous garden party, which included this naked cake by Baked with Joy. Topped with flowers in the color scheme of the party and a glitter topper by All That Glitters, this cake was a huge hit!