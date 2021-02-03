10 best extreme cold weather sleeping bags

Sleeping bags for extremely cold temperatures

Although a standard sleeping bag may work in the summer or shoulder seasons, excursions out into the snowy terrain at subzero temperatures require something more durable and better insulated. After all, even the bravest adventurers need a sleeping bag designed to keep them comfortable in an arctic blast.

Choosing the best sleeping bag is no small matter. With everything from the structure and insulating materials to special features to consider, finding the best product for your trip can be overwhelming if you don’t know what to look for.

Fortunately, we have just the list to help you narrow it down.

Best sleeping bags for subzero temperatures

For extreme cold camping, bags range from -10 to -40 degrees. There are two things to determine your sleeping bag’s temperature rating:

How cold it’s going to be where you’re goingWhether you run hot or cold

A good rule of thumb is to choose a sleeping bag with a temperature rating of 5 to 10 degrees lower than the temperature of the place you’re going to ensure warmth and comfort.

Here, we’ve rounded up 10 quality sleeping bags that will keep you cozy all night:

Hyke & Byke Katahdin 15 and 0ºF 625-Fill Power Hydrophobic Sleeping Bag: Designed to hold up in subzero temperatures, this lightweight, compact bag is highly water-resistant and breathable. Made of advanced synthetic insulation that rivals natural down in warmth and comfort, this durable bag is reliable in extreme conditions.

Mountain Hardwear Phantom Gore-Tex Sleeping Bag: Windproof, water resistant, and well-insulated with 850-fill natural down, this is another mummy cut bag built with extra internal storage for cold-weather gear and additional layers. On the lighter side, this bag is convenient for long-term treks.

Marmot CWM Sleeping Bag: Built to last in even the most extreme cold (-40 degrees), this bag has 800-fill down, draft tubes, cross-baffles, and an adjustable hood to increase heat retention. The fabric is also highly breathable and durable for backcountry nights.

High Peak Outdoors Moose Country Gear Frontier -20ºF Regular Sleeping Bag: Made with a durable nylon outer shell, this wind and waterproof bag is designed to withstand temperatures as low as -20°F and chilly gusts. The mummy design and insulated foot box retain heat while the structure prevents you from twisting the bag while you sleep.

TETON Sports Celsius XL Sleeping Bag: This sleeping bag is designed for group camping trips in subzero temperatures as low as -25 degrees. On the heavier side, it nonetheless does a great job at delivering a comfortable night’s sleep with its double-layer construction, draft tubes, and mummy frame.

Marmot Col Sleeping Bag: This bag makes the list for its 800-fill power down and insulated draft tube, which keep in the heat and make it ideal for subzero temperatures.

Browning Camping McKinley -30 degree Sleeping Bag: An industrial sleeping bag built to withstand -30 degree temperatures, this bag comes with insulated zipper baffles, a contoured hood, and TechLoft insulation to retain heat. We love how spacious and durable it is.

OmniCore Designs Multi-Down Hooded Rectangular Sleeping Bag: Ideal for cold, wet nights, this bag is well-insulated with a durable, water repellent outer shell. Side zippers make it perfect for getting in and out of quickly or for allowing more ventilation.

Marmot Never Summer Sleeping Bag: Insulated with 650-fill power down, this option is the perfect choice for shoulder seasons and cold winter camping. It comes with anti-snag zippers, a fold-down zipper for extra ventilation, and a wrap-around foot box for warmth.

OmniCore Designs Multi-Down Mummy Sleeping Bag: Our final sleeping bag is not only durable but also versatile in its design. This bag works well in temperatures ranging from -10°F to 30°F, so you can use it in most environments with ease.

Tips for camping in extremely cold weather

You need specialized gear and knowledge if you’re going to be spending the night in subzero terrain. Besides a high-quality, durable sleeping bag, there are a few things to help you on your journey.

Consider the weight of your bag and how much you’re willing to carry.Get a bag that comes with a compression sack for easy packing.For subzero temperatures, bring a sleeping pad for added warmth and comfort.

Angela Watson is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.