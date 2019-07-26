10 best deals of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The 2019 Nordstrom Anniversary sale is going strong now through August 4, so you still have time to take advantage of their lowest prices of the season. We sorted through the hundreds of deals to find you the best ones. From beauty to travel, these are the top ten deals you won't want to miss.

1. Tumi V3 International 22-Inch Spinner Bag

When buying a suitcase, you constantly have to either sacrifice style, size, or ability to carry on. But with the Tumi V3 you don't have to settle. The silver polycarbonate outside is easy to spot and super durable. It has plenty of interior space, including a u-zip pocket, three extra zipper pockets, tie-down straps, and a hanger bracket. It's the perfect size to bring on almost any domestic flight. Right now you can save $198 and get this bag for just $397.90.

2. Kiehl's Jumbo Creme de Corps Bottle with Pump

Kiehl's body lotion has a cult following and with good reason - it's super hydrating, has very little scent and is made with all natural ingredients. But it rarely goes on sale, so when it does you should take advantage. Right now it's marked down $48, one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. Stock up while you can!

3. SIMPLEHUMAN 8-inch Round Sensor Mirror Pro

We love SIMPLEHUMAN mirrors - they're our Best of the Best pick. So when we see them on sale, we get pretty excited. This 8-inch option is $100 off, which is a great deal for the quality and style of this mirror. It even has a 10X detail mirror that comes with it and you can attach it to the main mirror magnetically.

4. UGG Bliss Fuzzy Throw

While we're still in the dead heat of summer, winter will return before we know it - and when it does you'll want to be ready. There's no better way to fight off chills than with our favorite fuzzy blanket from UGG. It comes in seven different colors, so you can match it with the cozy decor of your home. Get it now for almost $20 off - it's on sale for $69.90.

5. S'well Traveler Aurora Insulated Bottles

S'well is one of the most popular water bottles on the market thanks to their super-insulation and cool colors. The Aurora version is a lovely rainbow pattern that you won't have to worry about spilling. The wide mouth of the bottle makes it perfect for adding ice cubes and is easy to drink from. Get it now for just $22.90.

6. Laura Mercier Signature Eye Palette

Laura Mercier makes great cosmetics across many categories, but we especially love her classic eye makeup. The buildable nine shades are perfect for a day or night look, but still look natural. It even includes an eyeliner shade. You can get it now for just $59 - it's usually more than $100.

7. REVITALASH ADVANCED Eyelash Conditioner Duo

Long, full eyelashes are in right now, but achieving that look is not just about mascara. There are plenty of products that benefit the health of your lashes for naturally longer and younger looking eyes. REVITALASH has been one of the most prevalent brands and their Conditioner Duo not only improves the look of your lashes, it also combats the aging process that makes them brittle and thin. Grab it now for $98, a 50% savings.

8. DryBar Get Brushin' and Crushin' Set

If you wish you could have straight hair right after a shower then you should get a heated straightening brush. And DRYBAR makes one of our favorites, the Brush Crush. You can get one now with a whole slew of extra products, including a full-size Detox Dry Shampoo, full-size Hot Toddy Heat Protectant Spray, and full-size Rally Prime & Prep Detangler. This set is usually $238 but for the Nordstrom Sale it's only $168.

9. Antica Farmacista Reed Diffuser

While candles work well to provide welcoming aromas in your home, they work best when lit. But with a reed diffuser, pleasing scents can fill your home all the time. Antica Farmacista makes some of our favorites and a whole slew of scents are on sale for $44 to $63. Our current faveorite is the Orange Blossom, Lilac, and Jasmine scent.

10. Ray-Ban Highstreet Sunglasses

Finish your summer in style with a new pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses. These trendy frames are perfect for small faces or anyone who wants to add some retro to their wardrobe. These are thoughtfully crafted glasses made in Italy and are sure to last for many seasons to come. Get them now for just $104.90 and save over $50.

Eliza McGowen is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.