October 6, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
1 in 4 singles who had sex during lockdown did it with their own roommate, survey finds
A new survey released Tuesday by online dating company Match found that nearly 25% of singles who reported having sex during lockdown did so with a non-romantic roommate, one of the many ways Americans had to adapt during the coronavirus pandemic. The 10th annual Singles in America study offers a revealing insight into how singles navigated a year of unprecedented social, economic and political changes and how the ongoing pandemic transformed their approach to dating, love and sex.