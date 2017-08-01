ENI launches LOHAN-50(TM) a premium monk fruit sweetener with zero calories and no bitter flavor note challenges

At 180 times the sweetness of sugar, LOHAN-50(TM) offers formulators a natural, in-demand, sugar replacement that's a dream to work with.

SAN ANSELMO, Calif., Aug. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethical Naturals (ENI), a supplement industry leader in specialized, quality botanical extracts, has entered the food and beverage arena with a superior monk fruit sweetener that offers the best solution for companies searching for zero calorie, natural sugar replacements. Unlike typical zero calorie sweeteners, like Stevia, LOHAN-50™ presents no flavor challenges or difficult to mask afternotes.

Over 20 years of experience in manufacturing and purifying pharmaceutical grade botanical extracts has enabled ENI and its manufacturing partner to develop a process that naturally removes any bitter or 'off color' compounds from monk fruit. The result is a sugar alternative that is simply sweet, without raising glucose levels.

Cal Bewicke, ENI's Co-founder and CEO says, "It's been great to apply the knowledge our company has acquired in the botanical extract field to produce a new ingredient like LOHAN-50™, especially at a time when large sections of the industry are searching to find alternatives to the added sugars in our diet—a valued goal, that is fully in line with our core mission, to produce healthy, natural source ingredients, verified by science."

In 2018 new FDA Nutritional guidelines go into effect that require all food and beverage manufacturers to call out added sugars. This new stipulation, along with continual growth of the global sugar-free food and beverages market, creates an environment ripe for LOHAN-50™.

Discovered over a thousand years ago in the highlands of Asia, an apple-sized, green gourd fruit from the same family as watermelons, the monk fruit in LOHAN-50™ is revered for its sweet and wholesome properties. Innovative in form and function but rooted in tradition, the sweetness of monk fruit is attributed to a group of saponin antioxidants known as mogrosides.

Lora Xiong, R & D Director for ENI states, "Focusing on the mogroside 5 fraction in our proprietary process, has enabled us to develop innovation that naturally removes the undesirable compounds that are the greatest challenge in manufacturing monk fruit extracts."

LOHAN-50™ is standardized to 50% mogroside 5 content and comes as a pure white powder. Stable throughout the pasteurization process, 100% soluble, and organic compliant, LOHAN-50™ is ideal in all types of formulations, including dairy. Contact an ENI representative today for your free sample: 1.866.454-4494. http://ethicalnaturals.com/products/signature-ingredients/lohan-50

About Ethical Naturals, (ENI)

ENI is a leading supplier of botanical ingredients and supplements to the U.S. and International nutraceutical, beverage and food markets. Founded in 2006, their key principle, NATURE VERIFIED BY SCIENCE®, is built into a robust validation process, the ProfileProven® Quality Assurance System. This unique program tests and guarantees the true source of every ingredient, along with full pesticide and GMO screens, from field to finished product®. ENI offers a complete range of standardized botanical extracts, plus an extensive line of proprietary and patent pending ingredients in leading categories which include: antioxidants, joint care, mood relaxants all supported by modern clinical validation.

