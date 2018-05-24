Zoup! celebrating 20th birthday with week-long food specials

Zoup!, the fast casual restaurant chain known for award-winning soups and made-to-order salads and sandwiches, is celebrating its 20th birthday with a week of food specials:

Members of Zoup’s InsiderZ! loyalty program get an extra punch on their cards. Wednesday, Free Cookies Day: Guests receive two free mini cookies with purchase of a regular soup, sandwich or salad.

“Twenty years ago, we knew if we could create filling, delicious soups made with authentic ingredients, we’d have a recipe for success,” Zoup! founder and CEO Eric Ersher said in a news release. “We wouldn’t be where we are today without the continued loyalty of our customers. This celebration is all about expressing our gratitude for their ongoing support. We couldn’t do it without them!”

Zoup!, which has 100 locations, including restaurants in Lower Nazareth Township and Hanover Township, Lehigh County, isn’t resting on its laurels.

Instead, the brand continues to innovate with tasty new menu items. On May 21, Zoup! rolled out a new menu category: protein-packed Power Bowls. These new bowls offer more than 20 grams of protein and nutrient-rich kale and come in three varieties: Fiesta Chicken, Kale Chicken Caesar and Lemon Feta Garbanzo.

Zoup!, offering InsiderZ! cardholders an extra punch on their loyalty cards on select days this summer, features 12 rotating daily soup varieties, including low-fat, low-cal, vegetarian, made with gluten-free ingredients and dairy-free options.

Customer favorites include Chicken Potpie, Lobster Bisque and Tomato Vegetables, but guests are encouraged to find the soup that’s perfect for them by sampling before they order.

All soups are served with a hunk of freshly-baked bread.

