Zingerman's Deli pop-up in Chicago weathers long lines with sandwiches and big servings of nostalgia

The Zingerman’s deli pop-up in Chicago started quietly on Sunday morning. About an hour before the first sandwich order, only four people waited in the drizzle outside The Ruin Daily. By the time the cafe opened its doors promptly at 11 a.m., the line had swelled to over 200.

By noon the line had further doubled to around 400, snaking up Jefferson Street and wrapping around the corner down Jackson Boulevard in the West Loop Gate neighborhood. The line weathered a severe thunderstorm warning. The wait eventually climbed to four hours.

Zingerman’s, best known for gourmet deli sandwiches, continues its first ever pop-up anywhere on Monday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. while supplies last on its two-day-only run.

Billed as a Reuben pop-up, the takeover menu features eight sandwiches ($18 each) plus brownies, chips, drinks and other products. The community of businesses with a cult following is based in Ann Arbor, Mich. Zingerman’s also created a collaboration sandwich with The Ruin Daily: the Gym Shoe, inspired by the Chicago South and West Side specialty with corned beef, gyros meat and typically Italian beef, though theirs lacks the latter.

The fans however were clearly there for the classics.

“I live in Evanston, but I went to the University of Michigan so I have been to Zingerman’s many, many, many, many times,” said Jonelle Niffenegger, first in line Sunday. “The Reuben that I get in Ann Arbor is the #4 called the Dinty Moore. I'll probably get the #2 here, which is close enough.”

Zingerman’s numbers and names its sandwiches on the Ann Arbor deli menu. The “#2” is the “Zingerman’s Reuben” with classic corned beef, Swiss Emmental cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing on grilled Jewish rye bread.

Friend and fellow Michigan alum Lisa Williams was second in line. “I’m actually now a vegetarian so I think I’m going to be limited to the Skokie Skidoo,” said Williams. Their party would grow to six Michigan alumni friends and family.

Williams, who begins teaching unconscious bias Tuesday, talked about cult, bonds and commonalities.

“I know I’m going to get nostalgia here,” she said. “But not meat, which is what I used to get and associate with Zingerman’s,” she added laughing.

Brian Sitz stood alone third in line, yet his family was with him in spirit. “My brother and sister-in-law live in Ann Arbor and one of the places we always go is Zingerman’s,” said Sitz. “My mom recently has had some health issues, so I decided that because she loves Reubens that I would pop down here and get a sandwich for her rehab. She’s in the north suburbs.”

Why not go to Kaufman’s in Skokie? “They’re fantastic, but this has the tie to my family in Michigan,” he said. “And I don’t know if it’s the sauce or the meat or the combination of all of that but Zingerman’s sandwiches are particularly savory and just really delicious.”

Sitz planned to order the #2 Reuben and the Binny’s Brooklyn Reuben made with pastrami on pumpernickel bread.

Just before opening on Sunday, Zingerman’s chef and managing partner, Rodger Bowser, walked out from the kitchen to address the line.

“Hey guys thanks for coming! I’m Rodger, chef down at the deli. Been there about 25 years! I’m going to go back there and try to keep up! Thanks for showing up Chicago!”

A woman near the back of the line called out, “You need to open a restaurant here.”

Bowser laughed. He said they have no plans for that.

After the first wave of sandwiches went out, I caught up with those who were first in line. “I was going to just have nostalgia because I’m a vegetarian, but I wound up having meat, meat, meat and I loved it,” said Williams, laughing. She ordered the #2 and had half left over to take home.

Was it the same?

“No, we all noticed there was a difference,” she said.

“Tastewise, it was fabulous,” said Niffenegger. “For me, it lived up to the memories, but others noticed it was much smaller then what Zingerman’s normally has.”

Their friends added that everything smaller — less bread and not as much meat, which is usually piled high. But the quality was the same; no complaints there.

The real distinction was also the barely grilled bread here. Niffenegger and friends promised the cheese is normally melted.

Around noon, Brittnae Davis was the last person in the line of about 400.

“I’m actually an Ann Arbor native, so I grew up eating at Zingerman’s, so it’s a taste of home,” said Davis. She normally gets the chicken salad sandwich, but was excited to try the turkey or pastrami Reuben.

Why wait hours for something she’s had her whole life?

“Their sandwiches are loaded, but I think it’s more the company and who they are,” said Davis. “That was a hard place to get into to work because they treat their employees so well. Everyone loves working there. When you walk in the door, you feel that and I think that’s what brings people in.”

Zingerman’s at The Ruin Daily deli pop-up, 328 S. Jefferson St., 312-929-2707, theruindaily.com

