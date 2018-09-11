Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar Opens Second Atlanta Location With Perimeter Grand Opening on September 18, 2018

Upscale Boutique Burger Restaurant Selling Limited Edition VIP Gold Cards to Benefit Camp Twins Lakes; Cards Provide Immediate Perks Including Half Price Wine Bottles

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar, the upscale boutique burger concept, will open its doors to the new Perimeter location on Tuesday, September 18 at 4555 Ashford Dunwoody Road in Atlanta.

The Perimeter restaurant will be Zinburger’s 16th east coast location and the second in Atlanta, the first of which opened at Lenox Square in Buckhead in 2014.

During the grand opening week, Zinburger will be selling limited edition VIP Gold Cards for $100 with all proceeds benefiting the Camp Twin Lakes. The nonprofit organization provides transformative camps for children with serious illnesses, disabilities and other life challenges.

With the donation, guests will receive a $100 Zinburger gift card and a VIP Gold Card, which entitles the guest to top of the wait list status plus half price bottles of wine through the end of the year.

Since opening the East Coast’s first Zinburger in New Jersey nearly eight years ago, Zinburger has developed an almost fanatical customer following who enjoy made-to-order gourmet burgers, hand-spun shakes and floats, decadent pies and 25 wine varieties.

All the gourmet burgers at Zinburger are scratch-made and cooked-to-order on a griddle in their own juices. The Certified Angus Beef and American-style Kobe Beef are ground fresh daily.

Signature burgers include the Zinburger (with Manchego Cheese & Zinfandel Braised Onions), the Kobe Burger (Cheddar & Wild Mushrooms) and the French Dip (Certified Angus Beef & Prime Rib Blended Patty, Provolone Cheese, Fried Onion Strings, Parmesan Horseradish Créme & Aus Jus).

Zinburger’s décor is sleek, contemporary, upbeat and playful featuring rich wood and earth tones and stylish, comfortable seating. The 4,775-square foot restaurant features 18 high definition televisions located throughout the restaurant and bar with a seating capacity of 209. Zinburger also features patio seating (820 square feet) with a fire pit, lounge seating, dining tables and bar windows open to the outside.

Zinburger offers a full bar with cocktails, 24 beer selections including 16 on tap and many local craft beer as well and a wine menu that includes 25 varieties affordably priced from $5.50 to $12.50 a glass or $21 to $49 for bottles.

In addition to gourmet hamburgers, Zinburger also offers a Turkey Burger, Ahi Sandwich, Veggie Burger, two chicken sandwiches and six hearty salads. A dessert menu features old fashioned, hand-spun shakes, floats and malts as well as banana cream and chocolate cream pies.

Zinburger’s operating hours are Sunday through Thursday from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm and Friday and Saturday from 11:00 am to 11:00 p.m.

For more information, call 470-246-4868. or visit http://www.zinburger.com.

About The Briad Group®

The Briad Group®, headquartered in Livingston, NJ, is one of the fastest growing hospitality companies in the U.S. The Briad Group’s entities are: licensed franchisees for Wendy’s, TGI Fridays , Marriott and Hilton. The Briad Group also owns Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar, an upscale gourmet burger and wine concept that is rapidly expanding on the East coast.

About Camp Twin Lakes

Camp Twin Lakes provides year-round, fully-accessible, and intentionally designed camp programs that teach campers to overcome obstacles while creating shared experiences with other children who face similar challenges. After spending every other day of the year adapting to the world around them, for one week, camp adapts to them.

The magic happens at our camp sites in Rutledge, Winder, and Warm Springs, Georgia, and through Camp-to-Go programs at children’s hospitals and other locations throughout the state.

