Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar Offers $5 Cheeseburger on September 18, 2018 for National Cheeseburger Day

Upscale Boutique Burger Restaurant Also Announces Top 5 Cheeses Guests Order on their Hamburgers – American Still Number One

Livingston, NJ (RestaurantNews.com) Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar, the award-winning boutique burger restaurant is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day on Tuesday, September 18, 2018. They will offer their Plain & Simple Burger with the option of 8 different cheese toppings. All additional toppings will be an extra $1.25 each. The normally $10.75 burger will be $5 for their VIP members only.

If not a VIP member, guests can sign up for their free VIP membership on the spot and redeem Zinburger’s National Cheeseburger Day offer at https://zinburger.myguestaccount.com/guest/.

The offer is for dine-in only and one cheeseburger per guest.

In addition to the $5 cheeseburger offer, Zinburger announces the top 5 cheeses guests order on their burgers. The top cheeses are:

American Cheddar Swiss Pepper Jack Provolone

“American, Cheddar and Swiss are still the top cheese choices and have been for a while. However, we are finding more of our guests are trying different cheeses with their burgers such as Smoked Mozzarella, Blue Cheese and Manchego,” said Corporate Chef David Maini.

Since opening the East Coast’s first Zinburger in New Jersey nearly eight years ago, Zinburger has developed an almost fanatical customer following who enjoy made-to-order gourmet burgers, hand-spun shakes and floats, decadent pies and 25 varieties of wine.

All the gourmet burgers at Zinburger are house-made and cooked-to-order on a griddle in their own juices. The Certified Angus Beef, American-style Kobe Beef and Certified Angus Beef/Prime Rib Blend are ground fresh in house daily.

Last year, Zinburger was named Full Service Restaurant Magazine’s “The Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains,” which features the top 50 high potential, performance-proven, full-service brands with fewer than 50 locations.

For more information, visit http://www.zinburger.com.

About The Briad Group®

The Briad Group®, headquartered in Livingston, NJ, is one of the fastest growing hospitality companies in the U.S. The Briad Group’s entities are: licensed franchisees for Wendy’s, TGI Fridays , Marriott and Hilton. The Briad Group also owns Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar, an upscale gourmet burger and wine concept that is rapidly expanding on the East coast.

Media Contact:

Tom Beyer

150PR

480-358-8135