Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar Offering Free Shakes Honoring Teachers on National Teacher Appreciation Day – Tuesday, May 8

Livingston, NJ (RestaurantNews.com) Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar is giving teachers a special treat on National Teacher Appreciation Day.

Zinburger, the upscale burger concept that offers gourmet burgers combined with perfectly paired wine selections, is offering a free shake on Tuesday, May 8 to teachers and administrators at all of its 15 east coast locations.

Known for its hand-spun shakes, malts and decadent pies, Zinburger offers 10 shakes, two floats and a shake of the month. The most popular shakes include:

Crème Brulee – vanilla ice cream, Madagascar vanilla bean, fresh whipped cream and crushed caramel.

Bars of Zin – chocolate ice cream, Ghirardelli chocolate and fresh whipped cream.

Butterfinger – vanilla ice cream, Ghirardelli chocolate, fresh whipped cream, peanut butter and Butterfinger chunks.

The Shake of the Month for May is the Blueberry Pancake, which is made with vanilla ice cream, milk, Blueberry Pancake, fresh whipped cream and blueberries.

The offer is valid on Tuesday, May 8 only and not available for take-out. No purchase is required.

Since opening the East Coast’s first Zinburger in Clifton, N.J. more than seven years ago to much fanfare, stellar reviews and packed crowds, Zinburger has developed an almost fanatical customer following who enjoy made-to-order gourmet burgers, hand-dipped shakes and floats, decedent pies and 25 wine varieties.

Last year, Zinburger was named to Full Service Restaurant Magazine’s “The Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains,” which features the top 50 high potential, performance-proven full-service brands with fewer than 50 locations.

For more information, visit http://www.zinburger.com.

About The Briad Group®

The Briad Group®, headquartered in Livingston, NJ, is one of the fastest growing hospitality companies in the U.S. The Briad Group’s entities are: licensed franchisees for Wendy’s, TGI Fridays , Marriott and Hilton. The Briad Group also owns Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar, an upscale gourmet burger and wine concept that is rapidly expanding on the East coast.

Media Contact:

Tom Beyer

150PR

480-358-8135