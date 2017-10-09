Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar Makes Maryland Debut With Arundel Mills Grand Opening on October 17

Zinburger Selling Limited Edition VIP Gold Cards to Benefit The Fort Meade Alliance Foundation; Cards Provide Immediate Perks Including Half Price Wine Bottles Through January

Hanover, MD (RestaurantNews.com) A new upscale boutique burger restaurant, recently named to Full Service Restaurant Magazine’s “The Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains,” is making its debut in Maryland.

Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar, which offers gourmet burgers combined with perfectly paired wine selections, will open its doors to the new Arundel Mills location on Tuesday, October 17 at Arundel Mills, 7000 Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover.

Arundel Mills, Maryland’s largest outlet and value retail shopping, dining and entertainment destination, is owned by Simon, a global leader in premier shopping, dining and entertainment destinations.

Zinburger has 14 other locations from New York to Florida with the Arundel Mills location serving as the first in Maryland. Zinburger will join additional food concepts that will be introduced to Arundel Mill’s new food pavilion during a grand opening set for winter 2017/18.

Since opening the East Coast’s first Zinburger in Clifton, N.J. six years ago to much fanfare, stellar reviews and packed crowds, Zinburger has developed an almost fanatical customer following who enjoy made-to-order gourmet burgers, hand-dipped shakes and floats, decadent pies and 25 wine varieties.

During the grand opening week, Zinburger will be selling limited edition VIP Gold Cards for $100 with all proceeds benefiting the Fort Meade Alliance Foundation, a nonprofit organization that manages charitable initiatives designed to support the Fort Meade installation, military personnel and their families, civilians and the broader Fort Meade Community.

With the donation, guests will receive a $100 Zinburger gift card and a Zinburger VIP Gold Card, which entitles the guest to top of the wait list status plus half price bottles of wine through the end of January.

All the gourmet burgers at Zinburger are scratch-made and cooked-to-order on a griddle in their own juices. The Certified Angus Beef and American-style Kobe Beef are ground fresh at least twice a day.

Signature burgers include the Zinburger (with Manchego Cheese & Zinfandel Braised Onions), the Kobe Burger (with Vermont Cheddar & Wild Mushrooms) and the French Dip (Certified Angus Beef & Prime Rib Blended Patty, Provolone Cheese, Fried Onion Strings, Parmesan Horseradish Créme & Aus Jus).

Zinburger’s décor is sleek, contemporary, upbeat and playful featuring rich wood and earth tones and stylish, comfortable seating. The 5,470-square foot restaurant features 16 high definition televisions located throughout the restaurant and bar with a seating capacity of 187. Zinburger also features a patio seating with a fire pit, lounge seating, dining tables and bar windows open to the outside.

Zinburger offers a full bar with cocktails, 24 beer selections including 16 on tap and many local craft beer as well and a wine menu that includes 25 varieties affordably priced from $5.50 to $12.50 a glass or $21 to $49 for bottles.

On Wednesdays, guests can enjoy half-price bottles of wine. Happy Hour, weekdays from 3-6 pm, features discounts on beer and cocktails, $5 Plain and Simple Burger, and half-price sides including Double Truffle Fries, Zucchini Fries, Sweet Potato Fries and Hand-cut Fries.

In addition to gourmet burgers, Zinburger also offers a Turkey Burger, Ahi Sandwich, Veggie Burger, two chicken sandwiches and six hearty salads. A dessert menu features old fashioned, hand-dipped shakes, floats and malts as well as banana cream and chocolate cream pies.

Zinburger’s operating hours are Sunday through Thursday from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm and Friday and Saturday from 11:00 am to 11:00 p.m.

For more information, call (410) 379-1010 or visit http://www.zinburger.com.

About The Briad Group®

The Briad Group®, headquartered in Livingston, NJ, is one of the fastest growing hospitality companies in the U.S. The Briad Group’s entities are: licensed franchisees for Wendy’s, TGI Fridays™, Marriott and Hilton. The Briad Group also owns Zinburger Wine and Burger Bar, an upscale gourmet burger and wine concept that is rapidly expanding on the East coast.

About the Fort Meade Alliance Foundation

The Fort Meade Alliance (FMA) Foundation’s vision is to support a thriving Fort Meade region of military and civilian personnel, veterans, their families and the community. The FMA Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that manages charitable initiatives designed to support the Fort Meade installation, military personnel and their families, civilians and the broader Fort Meade Community.

About Arundel Mills

As the largest outlet and value retail shopping destination in Maryland, Arundel Mills brings together more than 200 stores, plus great dining and family entertainment options. Popular retailers include Banana Republic Factory Store, Calvin Klein, Coach, J.Crew Factory, LEGO Brand Retail Store, Michael Kors Outlet, Neiman Marcus Last Call, Nike Factory Store and Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH. Shoppers can also enjoy quality dining and entertainment at Buffalo Wild Wings, DuClaw Brewing Company, Dave & Buster’s, Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament and Cinemark Egyptian 24 Theatres. Plus, Arundel Mills is home to Live! Casino and Hotel, one of the largest commercial casinos in the country with live action table games, the latest slot machines and two High Limit rooms, as well as a lineup of nationally-acclaimed restaurant brands and live entertainment. Arundel Mills is located 10 miles south of Baltimore and 20 miles north of Washington, D.C. and just 6 miles west of the Baltimore-Washington International Airport.

