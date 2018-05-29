Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar Launches Burger Battle

Upscale Burger Bar is Asking Its Guests to Submit Their Own Signature Creation Until June 10; Top 8 Entries will Battle Each Other with the Winner Generating the Highest Sales

Livingston, NJ (RestaurantNews.com) Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar, the award-winning upscale boutique burger concept, is launching The Great Zinburger Battle by asking its guests to submit their own signature burger creation until June 10 via Instagram or Twitter.

The top 8 entries, selected by Zinburger’s culinary team, will make their way to Zinburger’s Burger of the Week menu. Two burgers will compete against each other each week (four weeks total) and the burger with the highest overall sales will be declared the winner of The Great Zinburger Battle.

Fans, who must be 18 years of age or older, can submit their entries via direct message on Instagram or Twitter. The entry should include all the ingredients and describe how to build the burger as well as a name of the burger. Fans can enter more than one entry.

The winner will receive a large Green Egg Grill (valued at $800) and a $250 gift card. Second and third place will receive a $50 gift card and the remaining five contestants will receive a $25 gift card.

For more information about the Zinburger Burger Battle, visit http://www.zinburger.com. Fans can follow Zinburger and The Great Zinburger Battle on https://www.instagram.com/zinburger and https://twitter.com/zinburgereast.

About Zinburger

Since opening the East Coast’s first Zinburger in Clifton, N.J. more than seven years ago to much fanfare, stellar reviews and packed crowds, Zinburger has developed an almost fanatical guest following who enjoy made-to-order gourmet burgers, hand-dipped shakes and floats, decadent pies and 25 wine varieties.

All the gourmet burgers at Zinburger are scratch-made and cooked-to-order on a griddle in their own juices. The Certified Angus Beef, American-style Kobe Beef and Certified Angus Beef/Prime Rib Blend are ground fresh at least twice a day.

Last year, Zinburger was named to Full Service Restaurant Magazine’s “The Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains,” which features the top 50 high potential, performance-proven full-service brands with fewer than 50 locations.

About The Briad Group®

The Briad Group®, headquartered in Livingston, NJ, is one of the fastest growing hospitality companies in the U.S. The Briad Group’s entities are: licensed franchisees for Wendy’s, TGI Fridays , Marriott and Hilton. The Briad Group also owns Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar, an upscale gourmet burger and wine concept that is rapidly expanding on the East coast.

Media Contact:

Tom Beyer

150PR

480-358-8135