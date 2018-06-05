Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar Introduces Summer Kids Menu

Entree, Side and Drink – all for $3 for those 12 & under for a limited time

Livingston, NJ (RestaurantNews.com) Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar, the upscale burger restaurant, is giving parents an easy eating out choice this summer: award-winning flavor for their kids without breaking the bank.

Zinburger is offering their Summer Kids Menu for $3, normally priced at $7, for a limited time at all 15 east coast locations.

With the purchase of an adult entree, parents can treat their kids, ages 12 and under, to one of nine options:

Hamburger

Cheeseburger

Chicken Strips

PB & J

Mac & Cheese

Turkey Burger

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Cheese

Veggie Burger

Each kids meal includes a soft drink and choice of hand-cut fries, sweet potato waffle fries or Ranch salad. For an additional $2 (normally $4), kids can substitute a hand-spun shake or a Root Beer or Orange Cream Float. Shake flavors include chocolate, vanilla or strawberry.

For more information, visit www.zinburger.com.

About Zinburger

Since opening the East Coast’s first Zinburger in Clifton, N.J. more than seven years ago to much fanfare, stellar reviews and packed crowds, Zinburger has developed an almost fanatical guest following who enjoy made-to-order gourmet burgers, hand-dipped shakes and floats, decadent pies and 25 wine varieties.

All the gourmet burgers at Zinburger are scratch-made and cooked-to-order on a griddle in their own juices. The Certified Angus Beef, American-style Kobe Beef and Certified Angus Beef/Prime Rib Blend are ground fresh at least twice a day.

Last year, Zinburger was named to Full Service Restaurant Magazine’s “The Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains,” which features the top 50 high potential, performance-proven full-service brands with fewer than 50 locations.

About The Briad Group®

The Briad Group®, headquartered in Livingston, NJ, is one of the fastest growing hospitality companies in the U.S. The Briad Group’s entities are: licensed franchisees for Wendy’s, TGI Fridays , Marriott and Hilton. The Briad Group also owns Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar, an upscale gourmet burger and wine concept that is rapidly expanding on the East coast.

