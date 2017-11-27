Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar Holiday Gift Card Promotion: Free $10 Bonus Card with $50 Gift Card Purchase

Livingston, NJ (RestaurantNews.com) Zinburger, the upscale boutique burger restaurant which offers gourmet burgers combined with perfectly paired wine selections, is offering bonus cards with gift card purchases through December 31. For every $50 Zinburger gift card purchased, guests will receive a $10 bonus card. The bonus cards can be used from January 1, 2018 through February 28, 2018. The gift cards can be purchased at any of Zinburger’s 15 east coast locations and online.

New for this year, Zinburger is offering bulk purchases, perfect for large groups and employees. The bulk offer is only available in restaurant:

Buy $1,000 in gift cards, receive $250 in bonus

Buy $2,000 in gift cards, receive $500 in bonus

Buy $3,000 in gift cards, receive $750 in bonus

Buy $4,000 in gift cards, receive $1,000 in bonus

Since opening the East Coast’s first Zinburger in Clifton, N.J. more than six years ago to much fanfare, stellar reviews and packed crowds, Zinburger has developed an almost fanatical customer following who enjoy made-to-order gourmet burgers, hand-dipped shakes and floats, decadent pies and 25 wine varieties.

For more information, visit http://www.zinburger.com.

About The Briad Group®:

The Briad Group®, headquartered in Livingston, NJ, is one of the fastest growing hospitality companies in the U.S. The Briad Group’s entities are: licensed franchisees for Wendy’s, TGI Fridays , Marriott and Hilton. The Briad Group also owns Zinburger Wine and Burger Bar, an upscale gourmet burger and wine concept that is rapidly expanding on the East coast.

