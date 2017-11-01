Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar To Help Fight Prostate Cancer with Pumpkin Stache Shake

Portion of November Pumpkin Stache Shake Sales will Benefit ZERO – The End of Prostate Cancer

Livingston, NJ (RestaurantNews.com) Men, need another excuse not to shave?

Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar is offering a Pumpkin Stache Shake as part of the Mustache Bash campaign, commonly known as No Shave November, a month where men raise awareness of men’s health issues by growing a mustache during November.

For every Pumpkin Stache Shake sold, Zinburger will donate $1 to the ZERO – The End of Prostate Cancer, a national nonprofit organization with the mission to end prostate cancer. Additionally, guests can donate $1 to add a Stache straw to any shake or float.

The Pumpkin Stache Shake ($6) combines Vanilla ice cream blended with house-made pumpkin pie filling, topped with freshly whipped cream and pumpkin seed brittle, and served with a mustache straw.

Since opening the East Coast’s first Zinburger in Clifton, N.J. six years ago to much fanfare, stellar reviews and packed crowds, Zinburger has developed an almost fanatical customer following who enjoy made-to-order gourmet burgers, hand-dipped shakes and floats, decadent pies and 23 wine varieties.

The Pumpkin Stache Shake is available at all 15 Zinburger east coast locations.

For more information, visit http://zinburger.com.

About The Briad Group®

The Briad Group®, headquartered in Livingston, NJ, is one of the fastest growing hospitality companies in the U.S. The Briad Group’s entities are: licensed franchisees for Wendy’s, TGI Fridays™, Marriott and Hilton. The Briad Group also owns Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar, an upscale gourmet burger and wine concept that is rapidly expanding on the East coast.

About ZERO – The End of Prostate Cancer

ZERO – The End of Prostate Cancer is the leading national nonprofit organization with the mission to end prostate cancer. ZERO advances research, encourages action, and provides education and support to men and their families through our patient-centric programs. ZERO’s premier activities include the ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk, America’s largest men’s health event series. We are a 501(c)(3) philanthropic organization recognized with four out of four stars by Charity Navigator in 2014 and 2015, accredited by the Better Business Bureau, and 94 cents of every dollar donated goes to research and programs. www.zerocancer.org

Media Contact:

Tom Beyer

150PR

tom@150pr.com

480-358-8135