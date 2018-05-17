Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar Celebrates Summer Early with New Spiked and Non-Alcoholic Citrus Lemonades

Citron Blueberry Spiked Lemonade
Portion of Non-Alcoholic Lemonade Sales will Benefit Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation
Livingston, NJ (RestaurantNews.com) With the official start of summer more than a month away, Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar won’t wait to offer its guests the perfect summer refresher: new made-to-order lemonades – spiked and non-spiked. The new citrus lemonades will be available at all 15 east coast locations through August 31.
And to prove summer drinks can be philanthropic, for every non-alcoholic lemonade sold, Zinburger will donate 50 cents to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), a national childhood cancer foundation dedicated to raising funds for research into new treatments and cures for all children battling cancer.
Soon-to-be Summer Zinburger classics include the following Spiked Lemonades:
For non-drinkers and others under-21, non-alcoholic Lemonades include the following:
Since opening the East Coast’s first Zinburger in Clifton, N.J. seven years ago to much fanfare, stellar reviews and packed crowds, Zinburger has developed an almost fanatical customer following who enjoy made-to-order gourmet burgers, hand-dipped shakes and floats, decadent pies and 23 wine varieties.
For more information, visit http://zinburger.com.
About The Briad Group®
The Briad Group®, headquartered in Livingston, NJ, is one of the fastest growing hospitality companies in the U.S. The Briad Group’s entities are: licensed franchisees for Wendy’s, TGI Fridays, Marriott and Hilton. The Briad Group also owns Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar, an upscale gourmet burger and wine concept that is rapidly expanding on the East coast.
About Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation
Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of cancer patient Alexandra “Alex” Scott (1996-2004). In 2000, 4-year-old Alex announced that she wanted to hold a lemonade stand to raise money to help find a cure for all children with cancer. Since Alex held that first stand, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement, complete with thousands of supporters across the country carrying on her legacy of hope. To date, Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, a registered 501(c)3 charity, has raised more than $150 million toward fulfilling Alex’s dream of finding a cure, funding over 800 pediatric cancer research projects nationally. In addition, ALSF provides support to families affected by childhood cancer through programs such as Travel For Care and SuperSibs. For more information on Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, visit AlexsLemonade.org.
Media Contact:
Tom Beyer
150PR for Zinburger
480-358-8135
tom@150pr.com
