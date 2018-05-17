Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar Celebrates Summer Early with New Spiked and Non-Alcoholic Citrus Lemonades

Citron Blueberry Spiked Lemonade

Portion of Non-Alcoholic Lemonade Sales will Benefit Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation

Livingston, NJ (RestaurantNews.com) With the official start of summer more than a month away, Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar won’t wait to offer its guests the perfect summer refresher: new made-to-order lemonades – spiked and non-spiked. The new citrus lemonades will be available at all 15 east coast locations through August 31.

And to prove summer drinks can be philanthropic, for every non-alcoholic lemonade sold, Zinburger will donate 50 cents to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), a national childhood cancer foundation dedicated to raising funds for research into new treatments and cures for all children battling cancer.

Soon-to-be Summer Zinburger classics include the following Spiked Lemonades:

HENDRICK’S CUCUMBER LEMONADE – Hendrick’s® Gin, Lemonade, Simple Syrup, Cucumber & Mint

AGAVE WATERMELON LEMONADE – Patrón® Silver Tequila, Lemonade, Monin® Agave Syrup, Hiram Walker® Triple Sec, Fresh Watermelon Cubes, Lemon, Mint & Salt

CITRON BLUEBERRY LEMONADE – ABSOLUT® Citron Vodka, Lemonade, Blueberry Reàl® & Lemon Wheel

SPIKED RASPBERRY LEMONADE – GREY GOOSE® Vodka, Signature House Made Lemonade, Fresh Raspberries, Fresh Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Lemon Wheel & Raspberry

For non-drinkers and others under-21, non-alcoholic Lemonades include the following:

BLACK & BLUE LEMONADE – Our Signature House Made Lemonade Shaken with Fresh Blackberries, Blueberry Purée & Lemon

CUCUMBER MINT LEMONADE – Our Signature House Made Lemonade Muddled with Fresh Cucumber, Simple Syrup & Mint

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE – Signature House Made Lemonade, Monin® Strawberry & Fresh Lemon Juice

SIGNATURE HOUSE MADE LEMONADE – Made from Scratch Daily with Fresh Lemon Juice, Water & Simple Syrup

HALF & HALF – Half Signature House Made Lemonade & Half Zinburger Iced Tea

Since opening the East Coast’s first Zinburger in Clifton, N.J. seven years ago to much fanfare, stellar reviews and packed crowds, Zinburger has developed an almost fanatical customer following who enjoy made-to-order gourmet burgers, hand-dipped shakes and floats, decadent pies and 23 wine varieties.

For more information, visit http://zinburger.com.

About The Briad Group®

The Briad Group®, headquartered in Livingston, NJ, is one of the fastest growing hospitality companies in the U.S. The Briad Group’s entities are: licensed franchisees for Wendy’s, TGI Fridays , Marriott and Hilton. The Briad Group also owns Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar, an upscale gourmet burger and wine concept that is rapidly expanding on the East coast.

About Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation

Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of cancer patient Alexandra “Alex” Scott (1996-2004). In 2000, 4-year-old Alex announced that she wanted to hold a lemonade stand to raise money to help find a cure for all children with cancer. Since Alex held that first stand, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement, complete with thousands of supporters across the country carrying on her legacy of hope. To date, Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, a registered 501(c)3 charity, has raised more than $150 million toward fulfilling Alex’s dream of finding a cure, funding over 800 pediatric cancer research projects nationally. In addition, ALSF provides support to families affected by childhood cancer through programs such as Travel For Care and SuperSibs. For more information on Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, visit AlexsLemonade.org.

