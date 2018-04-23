Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar Adds Certified Angus Beef & Prime Rib-Blended Patty to Menu

The Prime Rib Burger is a Certified Angus Beef & Prime Rib Blended Patty, Provolone Cheese, Fried Onion Strings, Parmesan Horseradish Créme & served with Aus Jus.

Upscale Burger Bar Set to Celebrate National Prime Rib Day on April 27 with Free Slice of Pie with Purchase of new Prime Rib Blended Burger

Livingston, NJ (RestaurantNews.com) Perfect timing for National Prime Rib Day (April 27, 2018) Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar, the award-winning upscale boutique burger concept, is making a guest favorite from its Burger of the Week program a featured menu item at all 15 east coast locations.

Zinburger guests will now have three burger choices:

Certified Angus Beef

American-style Kobe Beef

Certified Angus Beef/Prime Rib blended patty

Prime Rib (known as the King of Meats) is a choice cut from one of the eight prime cuts of beef.

Those who order the blended patty on Friday, April 27 and are members of Zinburger VIP Program, will receive a complimentary slice of either the signature Banana Cream Pie or Rich Chocolate Cream Pie.

According to Corporate Executive Chef David Maini, the blended patty inspiration came from Zinburger President Rick Barbrick and first appeared as a French Dip Burger as the weekly burger special.

“Rick told me his favorite sandwich is a good French Dip so I immediately thought about how I could turn it into a burger. I blended Prime Rib with some Certified Angus Beef and it evolved into our French Dip Burger,” said Chef Maini. “The French Dip Burger is the very essence of our Burger of the Week program. We ran it as a special and it is to date the best seller. Guests asked us to put it on the menu and we did. Sometimes the best input in our creative process comes from our valued guests.

Since opening the East Coast’s first Zinburger in Clifton, N.J. more than seven years ago to much fanfare, stellar reviews and packed crowds, Zinburger has developed an almost fanatical customer following who enjoy made-to-order gourmet burgers, hand-dipped shakes and floats, decedent pies and 25 wine varieties.

All the gourmet burgers at Zinburger are scratch-made and cooked-to-order on a griddle in their own juices. The Certified Angus Beef, American-style Kobe Beef and Certified Angus Beef/Prime Rib Blend are ground fresh at least twice a day.

Last year, Zinburger was named to Full Service Restaurant Magazine’s “The Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains,” which features the top 50 high potential, performance-proven full-service brands with fewer than 50 locations.

For more information, visit http://www.zinburger.com.

About The Briad Group®

The Briad Group®, headquartered in Livingston, NJ, is one of the fastest growing hospitality companies in the U.S. The Briad Group’s entities are: licensed franchisees for Wendy’s, TGI Fridays , Marriott and Hilton. The Briad Group also owns Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar, an upscale gourmet burger and wine concept that is rapidly expanding on the East coast.

Media Contact:

Tom Beyer

150PR

480-358-8135