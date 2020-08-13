Ziggi’s Coffee Ranks on Inc. Magazine’s List of Nation’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

The Company Ranks No. 2295 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 182 Percent

Longmont, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Inc. magazine revealed this week that Ziggi’s Coffee has ranked among the top half of companies on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses.

Ziggi’s Coffee has ranked at No. 2295 on the list, with three-year revenue growth of 182 percent, joining the likes of other highly successful companies like Zappos, Microsoft, and Patagonia, which have been featured as honorees on past Inc. 5000 listings.

“It is a true honor for Ziggi’s Coffee to be included on such a prominent and well-respected list,” said Brandon Knudsen, Co-Founder and President of Ziggi’s Coffee. “From our franchise owners to our baristas, this momentous milestone could only be achieved through our commitment to working together as a team. Coupled with our proven franchise model, unrivaled support system, and diverse selection of quality products, we have continued to experience phenomenal growth despite tough economic times. We are excited to welcome new franchise partners to our growing family and are forecasting large-scale growth throughout the country in the coming year, proving our ability to adapt and thrive.”

With a business model predominately centered around it’s convenient drive-thru service, Ziggi’s Coffee is a hometown brand with a systematic approach that works. Founded on Main Street in the town of Longmont, Colorado, the franchise can now be found in Iowa, Arizona, Colorado, and California, with more states on the horizon.

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 12.

About Ziggi’s Coffee

Ziggi’s Coffee, recently ranked among the top half of companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, is a leading specialty coffee shop and drive-thru franchise dedicated to serving only the finest sustainably-sourced coffee, uniquely handcrafted drinks, and amazing, locally-made breakfast, lunch and snack options. Founded in 2004, the Colorado-based company is on a mission to elevate the standard of service within the coffee shop industry. From specializing in a variety of great-tasting coffee and food items to providing fast and friendly service, the Ziggi’s Coffee brand is focused on creating a positive experience that is faster, more authentic and convenient for the demand of consumers seeking higher-quality coffee and food options on the go. In addition to its distinctive menu and superior service, Ziggi’s Coffee is also committed to making a positive difference in the local communities it serves. With 24 locations nationwide and 48 additional units in development, Ziggi’s Coffee is positioned to quickly grow its presence in a variety of communities across the U.S.

To learn more about Ziggi's Coffee and its franchising opportunities, visit www.ZiggisCoffee.com/franchise

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent – not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies – as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit https://conference.inc.com .

