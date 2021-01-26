Ziggi’s Coffee Ranked a Top Franchise in Entrepreneur’s Highly Competitive 42nd Annual Franchise 500

This is the first time the Colorado-based franchise has been honored on this highly esteemed list of the franchise industry’s leading companies

Longmont, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Ziggi’s Coffee ( www.ZiggisCoffee.com ) recently ranked in Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500®, the world’s first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Placement in the Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry making it one of the company’s most competitive rankings ever. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the Franchise 500® ranks Ziggi’s Coffee as No. 225 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

“2020 was a challenging year for everyone, but it was also a year of unusual opportunity,” says Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur editor-in-chief. “Franchises were able to be nimble and innovative, serving the needs of franchisees and customers in ways that will resonate for many years to come. We believe that, when we eventually look back on this time, we’ll see it as a moment when many brands defined themselves for the future.”

In Entrepreneur’s continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company’s 42-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The key factors that go into the evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

Over the last year, Ziggi’s Coffee has continued to bring on new franchisees, open new locations, and break ground on future ones. By adapting to the situation without compromising its commitment to building the best franchise system and finding franchisees who are the perfect cultural fit, Ziggi’s Coffee was able to defy the odds and not only survive but thrive. The Colorado-based franchise, which is predominately centered around a drive-thru model, has continued its forward momentum and exceeded company milestones that have paved the way for increased growth.

“It is an honor to be recognized for the first time by Entrepreneur Magazine on its Franchise 500 list,” said Brandon Knudsen, Co-Founder and President of Ziggi’s Coffee. “Our growth over the past year and now our ranking on the Franchise 500® is a testament to the strength of our brand, the systems and processes that we have established and the amazing family of franchisees we have built. It was our goal from early on, to continue to be the best part of your day, even during one of the most challenging times. To us, that meant finding new ways to support our franchise owners so they could continue to serve their communities, support their staff, and provide for their families.”

Over its 42 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees.

To view Ziggi’s Coffee in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500 . Results can also be seen in the January/February 2021 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 26th.

About Ziggi’s Coffee

Ziggi’s Coffee, recently ranked among the top half of companies on the 2021 Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500®, is a leading specialty coffee shop and drive-thru franchise dedicated to serving only the finest sustainably-sourced coffee, uniquely handcrafted drinks, and amazing, locally-made breakfast, lunch and snack options. Founded in 2004, the Colorado-based company is on a mission to elevate the standard of service within the coffee shop industry. From specializing in a variety of great-tasting coffee and food items to providing fast and friendly service, the Ziggi’s Coffee brand is focused on creating a positive experience that is faster, more authentic and convenient for the demand of consumers seeking higher-quality coffee and food options on the go. In addition to its distinctive menu and superior service, Ziggi’s Coffee is also committed to making a positive difference in the local communities it serves. With 29 locations nationwide and 54 additional units in development, Ziggi’s Coffee is positioned to quickly grow its presence in a variety of communities across the U.S.

To learn more about Ziggi's Coffee and its franchising opportunities, visit www.ZiggisCoffee.com/franchise

