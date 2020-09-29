Ziggi’s Coffee Plays Matchmaker to New Franchisees

Former childhood friends reconnect at local Ziggi’s Coffee, later decide to join the franchise concept

Longmont, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Ziggi’s Coffee ( www.ZiggisCoffee.com ) will be bringing three more units of its popular drive-thru business model to the Northern Colorado region and beyond with the signing of its latest franchise agreement. Kip Farnsworth and Tracy Finley, local residents of Firestone, Colorado know a whole lot about this once small town coffee shop turned thriving franchise system.

Farnsworth and Finley have an interesting story that has Ziggi’s Coffee taking center stage. As childhood friends, they grew up in Longmont, Colorado, where Ziggi’s Coffee was founded. They attended elementary and middle school together but eventually lost touch. Over 25 years passed when as fate would have it, they were reconnected via social media. Their first date was at their local Ziggi’s Coffee.

“This company really means something to us,” said Finley. “It’s where our relationship began, and now, years later, it’s going to be the start of a new career venture for us. It has just been a perfect fit.”

Both entrepreneurs, Finley has owned her own salon for 15 years, while Farnsworth works in real estate. They decided the time was right to diversify and of course, it had to be with coffee.

“Tracy has always talked about owning a coffee shop and I kept seeing Ziggi’s popping up everywhere I looked; the timing was just right,” said Farnsworth.

“What really stood out to me was that Ziggi’s clearly has a proven formula that continues to work at every location. Their systems are apparent in their growth and with their entire team,” added Finley.

The couple is currently eyeing locations from Brighton, Colorado to Laramie, Wyoming. Their agreement allows them to open three units and with Farnsworth’s real estate background and the dedicated team at Ziggi’s Coffee, the couple is confident they will find the most viable options available.

About Ziggi’s Coffee

Ziggi’s Coffee, recently ranked among the top half of companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, is a leading specialty coffee shop and drive-thru franchise dedicated to serving only the finest sustainably-sourced coffee, uniquely handcrafted drinks, and amazing, locally-made breakfast, lunch and snack options. Founded in 2004, the Colorado-based company is on a mission to elevate the standard of service within the coffee shop industry. From specializing in a variety of great-tasting coffee and food items to providing fast and friendly service, the Ziggi’s Coffee brand is focused on creating a positive experience that is faster, more authentic and convenient for the demand of consumers seeking higher-quality coffee and food options on the go. In addition to its distinctive menu and superior service, Ziggi’s Coffee is also committed to making a positive difference in the local communities it serves. With 25 locations nationwide and 48 additional units in development, Ziggi’s Coffee is positioned to quickly grow its presence in a variety of communities across the U.S.

