Ziggi’s Coffee Drive-Thru Propels Company-Wide Growth Amid Pandemic

Longmont, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) With food and beverage establishments doing their best to stay afloat amid the current conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ziggi’s Coffee ( www.ZiggisCoffee.com ) is one company that seems to be defying the odds and is not only surviving but thriving. The Colorado-based franchise, which is predominately centered around a drive-thru model, has continued its forward momentum and exceeded company milestones that have paved the way for increased growth.

Ziggi’s Coffee has signed over 20 new development agreements since February and continued to open new locations despite the pandemic. Drive-thru sales are up 80 percent from the same time last year, demonstrating a resiliency unseen by many businesses right now.

“This business just continues to see phenomenal growth and displays the ability to be recession resistant,” said Brandon Knudsen, President of Ziggi’s Coffee, who co-founded the company with his wife Camrin Knudsen. “That is an attractive quality for business owners and prospects who are looking for a lucrative income source.”

With over 400 million cups of coffee being consumed by Americans each year, Ziggi’s Coffee has been able to meet the constant demand through its early emphasis on drive-thru service and its quick adaptation to the changing environment.

“Drive-thru service is a game-changer these days,” said Camrin. “It was our goal from early on, to continue to be the best part of your day, even during one of the most challenging times. To us, that meant finding new ways to support our franchise owners so they could continue to serve their communities, support their staff, and provide for their families.”

Looking ahead at future expansion plans, the Knudsens say they’re seeking qualified franchise prospects to join the family. “We are focused on finding the right individuals who we can set up for success and those who will be good stewards of our rapidly growing brand nationwide,” said Brandon.

For those interested in the company’s franchise opportunities, Ziggi’s Coffee has also implemented new methods to take prospects through a robust education process that is safe, yet thorough. By utilizing the latest in virtual technology to provide tours of its coffee roaster and conduct face-to-face meetings with its team members, the company has been able to provide a high level of consistency and support, ensuring client confidence in an uncertain time.

About Ziggi’s Coffee

Ziggi’s Coffee, the leading specialty coffee shop and drive-thru franchise, was named a 2019 Colorado Business to Watch by Colorado Biz Magazine, for representing the state’s thriving business ecosystem and promoting valuable growth opportunities. Ziggi’s Coffee is dedicated to serving only the finest sustainably-sourced coffee, uniquely handcrafted drinks, and amazing, locally-made breakfast, lunch and snack options. Founded in 2004, the Colorado-based company is on a mission to elevate the standard of service within the coffee shop industry. From specializing in a variety of great-tasting coffee and food items to providing fast and friendly service, the Ziggi’s Coffee brand is focused on creating a positive experience that is faster, more authentic and convenient for the demand of consumers seeking higher-quality coffee and food options on the go. In addition to its distinctive menu and superior service, Ziggi’s Coffee is also committed to making a positive difference in the local communities it serves. With 25 locations nationwide and 38 additional units in development, Ziggi’s Coffee is positioned to quickly grow its presence in a variety of communities across the U.S.

