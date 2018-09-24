ZEST, Grille 3501's upcoming sister restaurant, to feature spectacular views of Bethlehem

ZEST bar+grille, a new restaurant from the creators of Grille 3501 in South Whitehall Township, will open in November on the rooftop floor of the new Gateway at Greenway Park building in Bethlehem’s South Side Arts District.

Owner John Trapani and executive chef/owner John “JP” Pukanecz have drawn upon their culinary and social experience to establish a restaurant defined by “great enthusiasm and energy,” according to a news release.

ZEST, occupying a 4,200-square-foot space on the 306 S. New St. building’s sixth floor, will offer indoor/outdoor, four-season balcony seating where guests will enjoy spectacular views of the SteelStacks campus, Hill to Hill and Fahy bridges, Bethlehem Area Public Library, Martin Tower and beyond.

Guests will be able to enjoy Pukanecz’s newest creations included in “a progressive menu that highlights the best of New American cuisine,” according to the release.

Tapping into techniques used successfully at Grille 3501, Pukanecz’s culinary creativity will continue to shine when he and his culinary team prepare appetizers, seasonal salads, entrees and desserts in the new setting. ZEST will offer new twists as well as a few favorites from the 16-year-old Grille 3501.

ZEST’s beverage program will feature a varietal-focused wine list designed for celebrations of all kinds, whether a big promotion or a Tuesday happy hour with friends. Additionally, ZEST will offer fresh takes on seasonal fruit-inspired cocktails, as well as a robust beer selection emphasizing local craft beers on draft and sought-after bottled beers.

The open kitchen will take center-stage in the 280-seat space, offering a look into the energy and action of the ZEST culinary team.

Integrating “warmth and communal energy,” the dining room will feature a mix of banquette seating and tables, as well as an enclosed balcony space with table and bar seating, according to the release. There also will be two private dining areas, one able to accommoate 40 guests and another with a 24-person capacity.

ZEST will serve lunch, dinner and cocktails, and will be open 11:30 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday and 4 p.m. to midnight Saturdays.

Parking will be available in the newly constructed New Street parking garage with four walking bridges connected directly to the Gateway Building, which also will include ground-floor restaurants Sagra Beans Coffee House & Roastery (from the owners of Sagra Bistro in Hellertown) and Taza Egyptian Cuisine (from the owners of The Taza Stop in Easton and The Taza Truck).

Other building tenants will include Lehigh University, St. Luke’s University Health Network and Vita Medical Associates, P.C., a medical group specializing in gastroenterology, hematology/oncology and medical oncology.

Grille 3501, which opened in November 2001 in the Broadway quarters that Trinkle’s Seafood Restaurant had called for home for about eight decades, offers a “sophisiticated yet unpretentious” atmosphere and menu, according to its website.

The Loft at 3501 provides guests with a patio and open-air dining.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog