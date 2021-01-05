Zaxby’s Spreads Its Wings With New McComb, Mississippi Location

Local licensee brings beloved chicken restaurant home to McComb

Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Zaxby’s , the fast-casual chain known for its chicken fingers, wings and signature sauces, announces a new restaurant in McComb, Miss. Located at 205 Anna Dr., the new Zaxby’s is owned and operated by Tyler O’Neal, a southwest Mississippi native who opened his first Zaxby’s in Brookhaven, Miss. in 2019 along with partners Ben Goza, Lance Newman and Ryan Case. The new Zaxby’s in McComb is scheduled to open for drive-thru and curbside pick-up on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. The dining room will open at a later date pursuant to state and federal guidelines.

“We’re pleased to bring Zaxby’s indescribably good chicken to the Pike County community,” said Tyler O’Neal, Zaxby’s licensee and co-owner/operator of Ole Brook Chicken II, LLC. “I was born right here in McComb and grew up just down the road in Jayess, so this place is extra special to me.”

The McComb Zaxby’s features a 3,200 square-foot farmhouse style design and will be able to seat about 70 people when the dining room is fully opened. Until then, customers may use the drive-thru or order online via zaxbys.com or the Zaxby’s app.

An alternative to fast food, Zaxby’s offers fresh, prepared-at-order, hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz and Wings made in a variety of nine sauces. The menu also features four Zalads, eight sandwiches and complementary Shareables including Fried White Cheddar Bites, Tater Chips and Spicy Fried Mushrooms.

The new restaurant on 205 Anna Dr. will create jobs for approximately 50 people. Those interested in applying may do so online at www.indeed.com .

“We believe this brand will be a great fit for McComb and look forward to providing the community with exceptional food and service,” added O’Neal.

This is the first Zaxby’s in McComb and the 24th in Mississippi out of over 900 locations in 17 states.

About Zaxby’s

Founded by childhood friends Zach McLeroy and Tony Townley in 1990, Zaxby’s is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. Zaxby’s has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com .

