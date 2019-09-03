Zaxby’s Spreads Its Wings with First Chantilly Restaurant

Licensees opening first location in Loudoun County with five additional scheduled

Athens, GA (RestaurantNews.com) The first Zaxby’s in Chantilly, Virginia is coming in September to 43820 Eastgate Shoppes Drive. A fan favorite for chicken fingers, wings and salads, the new fast-casual restaurant is the first location this licensee team will open with plans for an additional five Zaxby’s in the future. Construction on the Chantilly Zaxby’s began in March led by local engineering firm Tri-Tek Engineering.

“We are very excited to finally bring the Zaxby’s brand and future locations to Chantilly and Loudoun County,” said licensee Duran Lawson, who owns this location with his wife Felipa Lawson and business partner Andre Roberts. “Serving our fresh chicken fingers, buffalo wings and Zalads to Loudoun County is something we have been working toward for several years.”

With indoor seating for 70, the 3,500 square-foot location reflects Zaxby’s commitment to providing an exceptional fast-casual dining experience and includes a redesigned exterior built with brick, stone and plank siding and a dining space featuring updated booths, tables and two proprietary Coca-Cola Freestyle machines. The restaurant is equipped with eco-friendly LED lighting and customers can order online via zaxbys.com as well as the Zaxby’s app.

An alternative to fast food, Zaxby’s serves fresh, prepared-at-order, hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz and Wings made in a variety of nine sauces. The menu also features four Zalads and eight sandwiches along with innovative Zappetizers including Tater Chips and Spicy Fried Mushrooms, and Party Platterz for large groups. Zaxby’s is offering its limited-time Zensation Zalad and new Zensation Fillet Sandwich until October 20. Both Zensation items pair perfectly with Zaxby’s Minute Maid Southern Peach Fizzle. The first 100 guests at the Chantilly opening will receive Zaxby’s Deck of 52 Dealz including many menu favorites.

This restaurant will provide between 50-60 jobs in the Chantilly area. Those interested in applying for a position may visit applyzaxbys.com .

“We look forward to working with the local community, schools and businesses,” said Lawson, who has been a licensee since 2016. “In all we do, we will continue to carry out the Zaxby’s mission and values by enriching lives, developing successful team members and holding ourselves to the highest standards.”

Zaxby’s has been a member of the International Franchise Association (IFA) since 2001. Based in Washington, D.C., the IFA seeks to provide education and advocacy about franchising and offers programs and resources to its member businesses.

About Zaxby’s

Founded by childhood friends Zach McLeroy and Tony Townley in 1990, Zaxby’s is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. Zaxby’s has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com .

